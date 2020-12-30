Former and current elected officials who worked with Marc Basnight paid tribute to the former Senate leader on Tuesday, saying no one before or since had worked as effectively to improve the lives of northeastern North Carolina residents.
Basnight, a Dare County Democrat who served in the state Senate for 26 years, 18 as its top leader, died Monday at his home in Manteo. He was 73.
Basnight, who suffered from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, retired from the Senate in early 2011. But prior to then, no one in state government, including sometimes not even the governor, seemed as powerful, area officials said.
Rich Olson, a former city manager in Elizabeth City now working in Texas, said many of the road improvements in the region came about because of Basnight’s leadership.
“Senator Basnight was very good to northeast North Carolina,” Olson said. “At that time, we had Marc Basnight and we had Bill Owens, one in the state Senate and one in the state House, and they were very powerful and we were able to get a lot accomplished for our part of the state.”
Olson said Basnight would “hold court” on occasion and remembers the first time he went to such an event after becoming city manager in 2003. Olson attended with then-Mayor John Bell at the beach in Dare and quickly learned how much power Basnight wielded across the state.
“Everyone was there,” Olson said. “The governor was there. Other legislative leaders from throughout the state were there. A number of state secretaries were there.”
John Mitchener, former county commissioner and school board member in Chowan County, said one of the most significant things Basnight did was work with then-state Rep. Vernon James, a Democrat from Pasquotank County, on passage of a half-cent sales tax that went directly to school districts.
“A lot of us on boards of education in the northeast took notice of how little say-so boards of education had about acquiring and retaining funds,” Mitchener said.
The half-cent sales tax is important because it comes directly to school districts and isn’t subject to action by county commissioners, he said.
“It’s so to speak tamper-proof,” Mitchener said. “Marc had a positive hand in helping get that to pass.”
Pasquotank Board of Commissioners Chairman Lloyd Griffin praised Basnight’s political skills, noting he worked with both Democrats and Republicans to get things done for the region.
“Marc worked across the aisle,” Griffin said. “He supported agendas for things he thought were good for all of North Carolina. A lot of the things he pushed for, and happened, in northeastern North Carolina happened because he supported somebody in central or western North Carolina. It was like, ‘If I help you, you help me.’”
Paul O’Neal, the first Republican in decades to serve on the Currituck Board of Commissioners after winning election in 1994, also recalls Basnight’s focus on achieving goals in a bipartisan manner.
“I remember calling him up after I first got elected and saying, ‘Senator Basnight, I know we’re from different parties, but I really need your help for a constituent of mine,’” O’Neal said. “He said, ‘Paul, you and I serve the same people. Whether they’re Democrat or Republican, they’re not any different except when they vote. If you ever need my help, you call me and I’ll try to help you.”’
O’Neal recalled Basnight always being “generous” with his time. He says some of his fellow Republicans sometimes questioned why he was so friendly with Basnight. But the criticism didn’t bother him, he said, because Basnight “was always good to me and my constituents.”
Griffin recalled Basnight was a strong supporter of education. “He supported COA (College of The Albemarle), he supported Elizabeth City State University and he supported coastal studies,” he said. “He was very committed to education.”
Harold Barnes, a trustee at ECSU, recalled Basnight as a “transcendent leader.” He said Basnight was the first legislative leader to put concerns and needs of northeastern North Carolina on the map, including needs at ECSU.
“He was always accessible, and that’s something that we had not experienced before Marc,” Barnes said.
“He was always willing to support Elizabeth City State University without requiring that somehow the university change who it was as an institution,” Barnes said. ‘We owe the resurgence of Elizabeth City State University to Marc Basnight because he was able to get the resources for the university that it needed.”
Matt Wood, who worked with Basnight first as a member of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education and then, later, as a Pasquotank commissioner, also recalls Basnight’s tireless efforts to improve education.
“He was a powerful politician but he was also someone who could get people of wealth and privilege interested in policies that help other people,” Wood said. “That’s unique.”
Wood said Basnight was focused on creating a public education system that provided an equal shot at success for all students.
“He worked hard to fund our public schools and universities. That was Marc’s legacy,” he said.
Wood also recalls Basnight as always being willing to work through obstacles.
“He’d say ‘Why not?’ when you told him something couldn’t get done. And if you didn’t give him a good reason why it couldn’t, he’d make it happen.
“He would move a mountain if it needed moving. And he moved a lot of them,” Wood continued. “People are better off today because of what he did.”
And even though he became powerful statewide, Basnight never forgot where he came from, Wood said.
“He always was going to try and help the people of this district,” he said. “There were people who didn’t always like him for doing that. ... But he wanted to get things done in eastern North Carolina and he was successful doing it.”
Basnight also harkened back to an older style of politics, Wood said. The longtime senator never publicly said anything negative or tried to “tear down” those who opposed him.
“What I’ll remember most is his infectious smile, his distain for the wearing of socks and his unbending desire to reach the common good,” Wood said.
The socks was a reference to Basnight’s habit, early in his career, of wearing deck shoes without socks.
Barry Nelms worked with Basnight when Nelms, a Democrat, was chairman of the Currituck Board of Commissioners.
“God did us a huge favor when he gave us Marc Basnight,” he said. “I don’t think the Outer Banks of North Carolina will ever have a better advocate. He was very passionate about everything that he did.”
Nelms said that when Basnight first started pushing for a plastic bag ban on the Outer Banks they were on opposite sides of the issue, but Basnight eventually persuaded him to change his position.
“He was such a good Christian man and he believed in a lot of environmental issues,” Nelms said.
“He was down to earth. He never forgot his friends.”
Basnight was a friend to local law enforcement as well.
“Marc always had an open door for sheriffs and supported our efforts,” former Camden Sheriff Tony Perry said. “He always invited and fed his constituents with seafood festivals. It was good to have our own (Senate) president pro tempore right here in our area.”
Dwayne Goodwin, former sheriff in Chowan County, also recalls working closely with Basnight.
“Sen. Marc Basnight was a man that cared greatly for eastern North Carolina. He loved people and enjoyed a good conversation,” Goodwin said. “Lou Gehrig’s (disease) had stolen so much from him, but it couldn’t rob him of his pride and spirit for our state.”
Winfall Mayor Fred Yates recalled Basnight as a “justice roller for the people.”
“He was an excellent provider for eastern North Carolina but he didn’t stop there. He moved all over the state,” Yates said. “He was a very good person. He could give you a drink of water and make you feel like a million dollars.”
“He treated Perquimans County as a whole,” Yates said, never showing any favoritism toward either Hertford or Winfall but considering the needs of the entire county.
The man who now holds Basnight’s seat in the Senate also paid tribute to him on Tuesday.
“Senator Marc Basnight was a legend in North Carolina,” state Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, said in a statement. “It is likely no one individual will ever hold the reins of absolute power in this state like he did. He utilized his position for much good, and eastern North Carolina, an area often neglected in budgets in the years preceding Basnight, was now securely a big part of the biennial budget discussions and ultimate appropriations. Eastern North Carolina, and in fact the entire state, will forever be grateful to him and his family for his service.“