Area voters headed to their county’s one-stop voting site starting today will find a long list of candidates for federal, state and local office.
Republican President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, who are being challenged by Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, of course are at the top of the ballot. So are the Constitutional, Green and Libertarian party candidates seeking those offices.
Below them are incumbent U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and his Democratic challenger, Cal Cunningham, and the Constitution and Libertarian party candidates.
Next are incumbent U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., and his Democratic challenger Daryl Farrow in North Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District.
Then come the gubernatorial candidates: incumbent Democrat Roy Cooper, Republican Dan Forest and the Constitution and Libertarian hopefuls.
They’re followed by the Republican and Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor, attorney general, state auditor, commissioner of agriculture, commissioner of insurance, commissioner of labor, secretary of state, superintendent of public instruction, and state treasurer; the Republican and Democratic candidates for three seats on the state Supreme Court, including that of chief justice; and the Republican and Democratic candidates for five seats on the N.C. Court of Appeals.
It’s not until the back page of the ballot that voters will find candidates for local and regional offices.
In the 1st Senate District, incumbent Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, is being challenged by Democrat Tess Judge of Dare County. The race appears on all ballots in the local area.
Because of the way state House districts are drawn, however, voters in Pasquotank County will have a different House race to decide than voters in Camden and Currituck counties.
Pasquotank voters will be choosing between incumbent 5th House District Rep. Howard Hunter, D-Hertford, and GOP challenger Donald Kirkland, also of Hertford County.
Voters in Camden will be choosing between incumbent 1st House District Rep. Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan, and challenger Emily Bunch Nicholson of Chowan County.
Voters in Currituck, meanwhile, will be choosing between incumbent District 6 Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, and challenger Tommy Fulcher of Dare County.
All area voters will be asked to cast ballots for two District Court seats: those currently held by Republican Judge Edgar Barnes and Democratic Judge Amber Davis Malarney, both of whom are running unopposed for re-election.
Ballots will then differ by county.
In Pasquotank, voters in fact will receive one of three different ballots, depending on where they live.
Those living in the county’s Northern Inside District will decide between incumbent Democrat Lloyd Griffin and Republican Paul Moncla for the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners’ Northern Inside District seat.
They’ll also be asked to decide between Republican Bill Ward, Democrat William Sterritt and unaffiliated candidate Jonathan Snoots for one of the commission board’s three at-large seats.
All voters will be asked to vote for register of deeds, where incumbent Democrat Clementine White is running unopposed. They also can weigh in on three different seats for the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education, only one of which is contested.
Rodney White and incumbent Shelia Hughes Williams are seeking election and re-election, respectively, for an at-large seat and Inside Corporate Limits seat on the school board.
Three candidates — incumbent Denauvo Robinson and challengers Ron Payne and Daniel Spence — are seeking the Outside Corporate Limits seat.
Voters can also weigh in for a district supervisor seat on the Soil and Water Conservation board. Glenn Harris is running unopposed.
Pasquotank voters who live in the Southern Outside District can vote for all Pasquotank races except the Griffin-Moncla one. They instead will vote for Southern Outside District commissioner. Incumbent Republican Frankie Meads is running unopposed for the seat.
Pasquotank voters who live elsewhere in the county will vote for all offices except the Northern Inside District and Southern Outside District seats.
In Camden County, voters will have three board of commissioner seats to decide, only one of which is contested.
In the South Mills District, Republican Tiffney White is seeking election against Democrat Barbara Riggs. Both At-large Commissioner Ross Munro and Courthouse District Commissioner Randy Krainiak, both Republicans are running unopposed.
Camden voters can also cast a ballot for Republican Register of Deeds Tammie Krauss, Board of Education candidates Christian Overton and Kevin P. Heath, and Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor Don Lee Keaton, all of whom are running unopposed.
Camden voters also are being asked to vote either “yes” or “no” on a ballot referendum authorizing the county to borrow $33 million in school bonds to use for school construction. School and county officials have said the money will be used to build a new high school.
In Currituck, voters officially have one contested Board of Education race on the ballot. Incumbent Will Crodick is being challenged by Kelly Williams Peters for his Fruitville Township seat. Incumbent Dwan Gibbs Craft is running unopposed on the ballot for her Moyock Township seat. However, Mary Suman has said she plans to run as a write-in candidate against Craft.
Also running unopposed on the Currituck ballot are At-large Commissioner Kitty Etheridge, District 1 Commissioner Bob White, District 2 Commissioner Selina White, District 4 Commissioner Paul Beaumont, Register of Deeds Denise Hall and Soil and Water Supervisor Manley Morris West.