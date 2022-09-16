Jason and Angela Hughes say they are lucky to have spent their Salvation Army careers in the Carolinas.
That’s because the Salvation Army, for whom they both work and hold the rank of major, could post them anywhere from Maryland to Florida and as far west as El Paso, Texas.
“We have been blessed to have been in the Carolinas for 20 years,” said Jason Hughes, who along with wife Angela are the new corps officers for the Salvation Army of the Albemarle. Both share the responsibility for leading the local nonprofit, which served 11,000 area residents last year in the agency’s eight-county service territory.
Jason said he and his wife divide responsibilities based on their skill sets. Whereas Angela's strong suits include accounting and programming, Jason excels at public relations. He also is lead pastor at the Salvation Army Church at 906 Fourth St., Elizabeth City.
The couple took over for Majors Ken and Deborah Clewis — also a married couple — this summer after arriving in Elizabeth City from their former posting in Greenwood, S.C. The Hugheses also have completed assignments in Asheboro, and in Anderson and Georgetown, S.C.
Each tour averaged around four to six years, and the couple looks to spend several years serving the Elizabeth City area.
“We hope to have a number of years here,” Jason said.
Angela is originally from the Tidewater, Virginia area and her parents also were officers in the Salvation Army. Jason is a native of Charleston, S.C., but later moved to Virginia.
Jason says he got involved with the Salvation Army when he was 14. He was invited to volunteer at a local Salvation Army unit and came away amazed by the sense of Christian fellowship the workers, volunteers and clientele all shared.
“It was the fellowship that brought me in,” he said.
When he was 18 he traveled to the Republic of Moldova on a Salvation Army mission. That was in 1998.
Jason enrolled at the Salvation Army’s officer training school in 2000 and while there met Angela, who also was a cadet. Before enrolling, he had been considering a career in the military. His mind changed after he received a message from God, he said.
“God told me if you want to serve, serve me through the Salvation Army,” Jason recalled.
Many people know the Salvation Army for its popular family store, but the agency does so much more, Jason said.
“First and foremost we are a church,” he explained.
Its role as a church explains the Salvation Army’s work serving community members in need, especially after disasters and during the holidays. If a family has lost their home to a fire or been temporarily displaced because of some other disaster, the Salvation Army can provide them assistance with rent, clothing vouchers, pots, pans, linens, furniture and other essential items, he said.
Other popular Salvation Army programs are the agency’s Angel Tree, which raises funds to buy gifts for children at Christmas, and the Joshua Challenge, a school literacy program.
The literacy program is free to participating students and is taught at the student’s school by teachers. The Salvation Army pays the teachers for their extra time to help improve students’ reading skills, Jason said. Last year the reading program served 81 elementary students in Elizabeth City.
There also is the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle drive, which collects donations by having residents place money in red kettles posted outside area businesses. Donors are alerted to the red kettle by a volunteer ringing a hand bell.
Jason said he and Angela are lucky to have such an experienced staff to work with in Elizabeth City.
“We are very blessed with the Salvation Army team at both the Salvation Army store and our program services,” he said.
The agency’s program services building houses its administrative staff and is located next door to the thrift store in the 600 block of N. Hughes Boulevard.
The local Salvation Army is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and closed noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. The office is closed Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For social services, call 252-338-4120. To reach the family store by phone, call 252-338-8741.