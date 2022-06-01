Local officials say schools in the region are not teaching K-3 students about sexual orientation or gender identity.
The N.C. Senate approved legislation Wednesday that takes aim against those topics in the early grades as part of what is being dubbed a “Parents’ Bill of Rights.”
Supporters say the bill would empower North Carolina parents to better monitor their children’s public school education. But critics say the measure would intimidate and harm LGBTQ youth.
The proposed legislation, which now goes to the state House for its consideration, also would bar the K-3 class curriculum from addressing LGBTQ issues.
Perquimans County Schools Superintendent Tanya Turner said those topics are not taught to K-3 students in the county school district.
Camden County Schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell said that’s also the case in Camden.
“We do not currently address those topics,” Ferrell said when asked about local practice.
Critics of the bill said legislators are wrongly interfering in the classroom. They said the measure contains items reminiscent of a recently approved Florida law that critics have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
Senate Republicans disagreed, saying the prohibition of instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in curriculum for kindergarten through third grade is more narrowly tailored than the Florida law. And they say it would allow passing mention of a teacher or parent’s same-sex relationship, for example.
“This is about not teaching 5-, 6-, 7-, 8-year-olds things that are not age appropriate,” said Sen. Michael Lee, a New Hanover County Republican and a Senate education committee co-chairman. “This bill … has no censorship in it at all.”
According to The Associated Press, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has already signaled his opposition to the bill, calling it a “Republican political ploy” and warning legislators to “keep the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ culture wars out of North Carolina classrooms.”
GOP lawmakers would need help from several Democrats to override any Cooper veto. According to a press release from state Sen. Donna Ballard, R-Alleghany, Wednesday evening, only one Senate Democrat voted for the bill.
An override of Cooper’s veto has not been successful since December 2018, according to The Associated Press.