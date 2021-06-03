State and local civil rights leaders and grassroots activists asked U.S. Justice Department officials Thursday to investigate both the death of Andrew Brown Jr. and local law enforcement and justice agencies.
A delegation led by the North Carolina NAACP state conference of the NAACP and the local NAACP branch traveled to Washington, D.C., to hand deliver a request for federal "pattern-or-practices" investigations of both the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office and the District Attorney Office for the 1st Judicial District.
The request was signed by thousands of community members, clergy, and lawmakers.
The local delegation that delivered the request included Pasquotank NAACP President Keith Rivers, his brother Kirk Rivers, Molly Penrod, the Rev. Michelle Lewis, Christian Gilyard, and Keisha Dobie.
Keith Rivers said afterward that Thursday's meeting went well and that local activists left the room knowing they had been heard by the federal officials. Everyone from the local delegation who wished to speak had an opportunity to do so, Rivers said.
The meeting was slated for 45 minutes but lasted an hour and 15 minutes, he said. That showed federal officials' attentiveness and concern, he said.
"So they heard our story," Rivers said. "They were very attentive. They were there to listen to us."
Brown, who was unarmed, was shot and killed by three Pasquotank sheriff's deputies who were serving drug-related arrest and search warrants at his residence on April 21. District Attorney Andrew Womble announced May 18 that Brown's fatal shooting was justified and that no criminal charges would be filed against the three deputies.
Womble said his review of footage from the deputies' body cameras showed Brown tried to use his vehicle as a weapon. However, members of Brown's family and their lawyers have said the limited body camera footage they've been allowed to see shows Brown trying to drive away from the deputies.
Rivers said the call for federal intervention in Brown's fatal shooting is necessary.
"We have attempted every action to get transparency at the local level, without any cooperation," Rivers said. "Today’s meeting in Washington will make sure the voices of the people of Pasquotank County are heard."
Rivers said the Elizabeth City community has "lived for decades with a long standing history of racial discrimination from law enforcement and government officials." He said DOJ intervention is necessary to help bring about "impartial justice, accountability and transformative change.”
The group's demands listed on the state NAACP website include:
• Release of the full body camera videos of Brown's shooting death to his family and the public;
• Appointment of a special prosecutor who can ensure full independence of a federal civil rights investigation into Brown's death;
• Passage of federal and state legislation for police accountability and reform;
• “Pattern-or-practice” investigations into the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office and the District Attorney's Office in the 1st Judicial District of North Carolina;
• Arrest and full prosecution of any law enforcement officer found to have committed wrongful murder.
A request for comment from the U.S. Justice Department about Thursday's meeting had not been received by early Thursday evening.