Local and state officials are voicing opposition to legislation filed in the General Assembly they say could essentially eliminate single-family residential zoning in North Carolina.
City Manager Montré Freeman said the proposed legislation — Senate Bill 349 and House Bill 401 — would have “adverse” impacts on the city in a number of areas.
County Manager Sparty Hammett likewise called the proposed legislation problematic, saying it would handcuff local government’s efforts to control development.
“It appears the Legislature is continuing with their efforts to tie the hands of local government in making any land use decisions,” he said.
State Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, said he, too, opposes the legislation.
Senate Bill 349 and House Bill 401, if they become law, would permit all “middle housing” types in areas zoned residential, including those in zones defined for single-family homes.
Types of middle housing units include duplexes, triplexes, quadplexes and townhouses. An exemption in the two bills is given to residential neighborhoods that have private restrictive covenants.
The proposed legislation also mandates that local governments allow construction of up to four family dwelling units on single-family lots.
“That could significantly impact traffic within residential subdivisions on streets that were not designed for it,” Hammett said.
Freeman said the legislation would allow an increase in residential density in all residential zoning districts in the city not covered by the exemption.
“This exemption would force middle housing use into areas of the city not enforced by restrictive neighborhood covenants,” Freeman said. “These are historically lower income and older neighborhoods and properties, exposing middle- and low-income residents to incompatible development.”
Incompatible development could lead to sewer or runoff problems if larger multi-family homes can be built on lots designed for single-family use, Hammett said.
“Can you imagine the outrage when builders start building quadplexes next to single-family houses in neighborhoods?” Hammett asked. “This is not going to be very popular with the majority of homeowners and we are going to have to field a lot of angry phone calls” if the proposal becomes law.
The proposed legislation also prohibits local governments from conducting traffic impact studies for new development. It would also allow “detached accessory dwelling” structures, or secondary housing units, where there are single and two-family homes while prohibiting local governments from imposing minimum parking requirements or other parking restrictions associated with an accessory dwelling.
Both Hammett and Freeman said those prohibitions present safety concerns.
“Most subdivisions are not designed to accommodate on-street parking,” Hammett said. “This could interfere with fire trucks and school buses.”
“The bill has many detriments to it, and prohibiting traffic studies is a very scary part,” Freeman said. “Traffic studies are a big piece of what we are looking at currently in development on how we can slow traffic, redirect traffic and calm traffic.”
Steinburg said in a text message that he is “absolutely opposed” to the legislation.
“Should it come to the floor in its present form for a vote, I will vote NO,” Steinburg said in his text.
Freeman provided City Council with a memo on Monday about the negative affects the legislation could have on the city and asked councilors to consider a resolution opposing the two bills. Council is expected to act on Freeman’s request at its April 26 meeting.
“What we did was put it before council to give them an opportunity to read through it and see if they agree or disagree before we decided to move forward,” Freeman said.