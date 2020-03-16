Local libraries have been closed, organized recreation activities have been suspended, and events like the N.C. Potato Festival have been canceled as local officials take precautionary measures against the spread of the coronavirus.
Officials with Elizabeth City and Pasquotank and Camden counties announced the facility closings and event cancellations Monday as they also announced all three governments would be under a state of emergency beginning Tuesday at 8 a.m.
The state of emergency will remain in effect until rescinded by the three local governments. President Donald Trump has issued a national declaration of emergency and Gov. Roy Cooper has issued a state declaration as well.
Around 25 of the state’s 100 counties have declared a local state of emergency and more are expected to follow in the coming days.
“I want to make this very, very clear, it does not say that we will have a curfew, it does not ban anything,” said Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management Coordinator Christy Saunders. “The city and counties are acknowledging that the governor has put in place a state of emergency, the president has and we recognized that this is serious.”
The Pasquotank County Library and Camden County Library are both closed indefinitely and the Pasquotank County Public Safety Building is closed to the public. The state of emergency also means that all special events planned in Elizabeth City through May — including the Potato Festival, First Friday ArtWalks and the TarWheel 100 cycling event — are canceled.
“There are a bunch of other (special) events, and it is CDC recommendations that we are following,” said City Manager Rich Olson, referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Camden Heritage Festival is still scheduled to go forward on May 9. A decision to hold the annual event will be determined by the festival’s organizing committee, Camden County Manager Ken Bowman said.
“We are not canceling that or postponing that as of today,” Bowman said. “We will leave that one alone for right now.”
All parks and recreation organized activities in Pasquotank and Camden counties have been suspended. Parks will remain open but restroom facilities are closed.
Olson also said that no city residents will have any of their utilities cut off for nonpayment for at least two weeks but commercial cutoffs will continue. Pasquotank is suspending water disconnections.
“We will re-evaluate it (residential cutoffs) at that particular time,” Olson said.
The city’s Griffin Street Utility Office will also be closed during the state of emergency and those employees will work out of city hall. City residents are being encouraged to use the drive-up windows or the kiosk at city hall.
“All of our customer service employees have been given gloves and disinfectant,” Olson said.
Albemarle Electric Membership Corp., which has members in Pasquotank, is also urging customers to use the co-op’s drive-through window to pay their utility bills.
All AEMC members are also asked to limit office visits to only those that must be handled person to person. Albemarle EMC also accepts mailed payments as well as payments made electronically (www.aemc.coop).
AEMC has suspended energy audits but members can call 426-5735 to receive energy efficiency advice.
Pasquotank County Manager Sparty Hammett said the county is exploring moving some tax office personnel to the water department to handle bill payments and permits.
“We are looking at some alternative means of operations to protect the public and our employees and still provide services,” Hammett said. “We do have the glass enclosure there (at water department).’’
The Souls Feeding Program at former Elizabeth City Middle School will also be suspended.
Bowman announced that activities at the Camden Senior Center have been suspended for the next two weeks, adding that the order will be re-evaluated at that time.
The Dismal Swamp Canal Visitors Center on U.S. Highway 17 in northern Camden County is closed for at least two weeks but its restroom facilities will remain open.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Senior Center was closed last week. Also closed in Elizabeth City are the city’s Public Safety Building lobby Knobbs Creek Recreation Center and the Hugh Cale Community Resource Center.
All work related non-essential travel in the city and the two counties has also been suspended, officials said Monday.
At the library Monday afternoon patron Joseph Overton said he comes to the library often and won’t have much to do now that it’s closing.
Another patron remarked as he hurried toward a waiting cab that he thought closing the library was a sensible move. He noted that he had just been inside and was concerned because another patron was coughing.