The Albemarle Area United Way has received a $10,000 grant from a COVID-19 response fund set up by the international United Way.
The AAUW was one of only 175 United Way organizations — of the 1,200 total — across the U.S. to receive one of the COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund grants awarded by United Way Worldwide.
According to AAUW Executive Director Bill Blake, the grants are designed to help local United Way organizations "increase internal capacity and crisis response preparedness," including in such critical areas such as business continuity planning, information technology infrastructure, data security and digital communication platforms.
“Albemarle Area United Way is grateful to have the support needed to increase its capacity to better respond to community needs around COVID-19 and other emergencies or disasters,” Blake said. “It’s not often that organizations receive grant funding that focuses on vital back office tools such as IT infrastructure, business continuity planning, grant management software and digital communication platforms. This will allow us to be more agile and responsive.”
United Way Worldwide created the COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund in 2020 to respond to the pandemic and the resulting economic fallout. To date, the fund has raised $57.3 million for distribution to more than 650 local United Way organizations.