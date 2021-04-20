Local officials and students at Elizabeth City State University said they welcomed Tuesday’s guilty verdicts in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial for the killing of George Floyd, saying the verdicts show the nation’s justice system works.
A jury of six white people and six Black or multiracial people found Chauvin, a white former Minneapolis police officer, guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death on May 25 of last year.
Witnesses’ video of Chauvin’s knee firmly planted on Floyd’s neck as the Black man struggled to breathe sparked worldwide protests and spurred a reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S., particularly of African Americans.
City Manager Montre Freeman said Tuesday he was “elated” to hear that Chauvin was convicted on all counts, calling Floyd’s murder the biggest police brutality case in the country in the last three decades.
“I’m extremely happy that justice, somewhat, will be served,” said Freeman, who is also and attorney. “It will not bring George Floyd back. But it will put a staple in our criminal justice system and restore faith in the justice system going forward. As an attorney, you always hope that when you are in those cases that justice will always prevail, which is why Lady Justice is blind.’’
Elizabeth City Police Chief Eddie Buffaloe issued a public statement in the days following Floyd’s murder, and before charges were brought against Chauvin and three other police officers involved in the incident, supporting their termination from the Minneapolis Police Department. He said Tuesday’s guilty verdicts in Floyd’s showed that the country’s justice system worked.
“The jury spoke and he (Chauvin) had his due process,” Buffaloe said. “Both sides put on compelling evidence and the jury rendered their verdict. We put it in the hands of a jury of our peers, they hear the facts of the case and we allow the courts to settle it.”
Students at ECSU voiced surprise at the verdicts, mainly because Chauvin is the first police officer involved in a recent high-profile slaying of a Black person in the U.S. to be punished.
“He’s the first officer to be found guilty,” said sophomore Monica Dixon. “I feel like people are happy.”
Dixon said she doesn’t see how the jury could have found Chauvin anything but guilty.
“It’s obvious what he did,” she said, referring to the near 10-minute video of Chauvin sitting atop of Floyd. “It was not an accident.”
That video played a critical role throughout Chauvin’s three-week trial.
Senior Malik Lyons said he, too, was shocked that Chauvin was found guilty.
“When the other shootings happened the officers weren’t found guilty,” Lyons said, referring to the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in March 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. In that case, three white Louisville Metro Police Department officers executed a search warrant on Taylor’s apartment as part of a drug investigation. Taylor’s boyfriend, who was with Taylor in her apartment at the time, fired a warning shot, claiming later he though the police were burglars. The police returned fire, killing Taylor but not her boyfriend.
One of the officers was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment, but not on murder or manslaughter charges. The other two officers were not indicted.
“I’m glad they found him guilty,” Lyons said, referring to Chauvin.
Lyons said he hopes the other three Minneapolis police officers facing charges in Floyd’s deaths are also found guilty of their charges.
Officers Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.