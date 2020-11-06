Bill Bailey has seen enough.
Like millions of other Americans, the 89-year-old Elizabeth City resident has spent a lot of time over the past couple of days glued to the TV, watching the drama of the still-unfolding U.S. presidential race two days after the election.
Partly because of record numbers of ballots cast by mail because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s taking longer to count ballots. As a result, election totals are coming in much slower than in typical years. The delay in reporting final results has affected the biggest contest on the ballot: the presidential race between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
Bailey was sitting among a group of residents at Waterfront Park on Thursday. He’s spent a lot of time keeping up with the vote tallies in closely contested states like Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada.
“I have been watching it right much,” Bailey said. “I think it’s a mess up there.”
Bailey said he is suspicious of the president’s repeated questioning of the integrity of mail-in balloting and other election procedures.
“I think Trump is playing some tricks on us,” Bailey said.
Bailey said it’s hard to say how long the results of the presidential race might remain in dispute. But he hopes it does not become a long, drawn-out controversy.
“I hope it doesn’t” take too long to finalize the results, Bailey said. “I’m about sick of it.”
Billie Gibson, who was sitting with friends at Waterfront Park, said he hasn’t been glued to the screen but has paid fairly close attention to the progress of the race.
“I have been watching it some,” he said.
Gibson said he believes the race may remain undecided for a while, partly because of legal challenges by the Trump campaign. He said he considers the lawsuits unnecessary.
“Why can’t he accept it like the rest of the presidents?” Gibson said. “If you lose, you lose.”
Gibson said he will be paying attention “somewhat” to the results until it is all settled.
The situation most similar to the current one involving a drawn-out presidential election result in recent decades was in 2000, when Democratic nominee Al Gore’s campaign challenged the tally in Florida and the dispute eventually was settled at the U.S. Supreme Court. Republican nominee George W. Bush was the eventual winner in that election.
The 2000 controversy was different, though, in that it was focused on a single state.
Bailey remembered the 2000 controversy well but said “I haven’t ever seen anything like this.”
At the other side of the park near the public boat ramp, longtime friends J.C. Harris, 77, and Lenon Madre, 89, had loaded their boat on a trailer and were preparing to call it quits on a day of fishing. The two said they prefer fishing to watching election results.
“I don’t pay too much attention to it,” Harris said. “I don’t like the attitudes and the name-calling.”
Madre said at his house the negative tone of televised political discussion had finally gotten to be too much.
“It got so doggone nasty that we started changing the television channel and watching some else,” Madre said. “It’s disgusting.”
Harris suggested the tone of political discussion is symptomatic of a larger problem.
“It’s just a sign of the times,” Harris said. “People don’t respect each other and consider that they’re made in the image of God.”
Madre said he is weary of the prolonged election. “I’ll be glad when it’s all wrapped up and done with,” he said.
But Harris said that could take some time.
“”t’s going to be in the courts for a while,” Harris said.
Harris and Madre said they have been fishing buddies for about 50 years. Although Harris is a Democrat and Madre is registered unaffiliated — and Harris insists his friend is really a Republican at heart — their political differences don’t interfere with a good day of fishing.
“We keep politics out of our friendship,” Madre said.