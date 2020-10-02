Local residents responded to news about President Donald Trump’s positive test for COVID-19 on Friday, with many connecting the high-profile case to their general concerns about the disease.
“People should wear masks, do what you can,” said city resident Joan Mercer, who was at the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Senior Center Friday morning. “There is no sense in taking chances. President Trump exposed a lot of people (to COVID-19) and that is not responsible.”
Mercer was apparently talking about President Trump’s rallies and other public events where neither masks nor social distancing were required. The president himself also frequently eschewed wearing a mask in public.
Patricia White, who was also at the senior center, said she wasn’t surprised when she found out the president had tested positive for the virus.
“President Trump doesn’t like to wear a mask and PPE (personal protective equipment) is very important,” White said. “I’m not into politics that much so I don’t know if it will affect the election.”
Battle Betts, director of Albemarle Regional Health Services, said Trump’s case illustrates the wide reach of the virus and the importance of taking precautions.
“As was illustrated earlier today with the announcement that the president and first lady have tested positive for the coronavirus, this virus impacts all walks of life,” he said. “It is imperative that we all continue to exercise caution as we enter into a modified Phase 3 of the North Carolina reopening plan.”
Betts was referring to Gov. Roy Cooper’s decision earlier in the week to move North Carolina into Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan. In Phase 3, theaters, bars and amusement centers can now reopen but at limited capacity. Bars can reopen but only outdoors.
Betts noted the importance of continuing to maintain social distancing, wear face coverings and washing your hands as the region moves into flu season.
“The same preventive and safety measures that help protect against COVID-19 are also strategies that will help protect you against the flu in addition to getting your flu vaccine,” he said.
Tony Rice, who was enjoying a sunny day at Waterfront Park with a group of friends, said he believes it’s important for the president to remain in strict isolation now that he’s been diagnosed with COVID-19.
“He needs to set the example,” Rice said.
Everyone, including the president, also need to listen to the medical experts about the virus, Rice said.
Rice said he has been concerned about COVID since he first learned of it.
“I’ve always been concerned about the COVID virus,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of friends to die from it. And some are still sick.”
Rice, who is a minister, said he is “definitely praying for the president.”
“I think the answer is if we the people will look to Jesus,” Rice said. “God has got the answer for this pandemic.”
Steve White, who had a custom hot rod on display at the park, was skeptical about the virus in general but added he believes the president will be OK.
“I figure if there’s any truth to it he will have the best care that is available,” White said.
White said he doesn’t think COVID is much different from the flu and believes shutting everything down “is a crock.”
Richard and Brandy Sawyer were finishing up lunch on their tailgate in the parking lot at Southgate Park and had been discussing the news that President Trump had announced that he and the first lady have COVID.
Richard said he believes COVID is dangerous but also thinks it has a lot to do with risk factors a person has. The president might be at greater risk of a serious illness because of his age, he said.
But he added that he thinks government went overboard with COVID restrictions.
“Everybody’s just ready for the restrictions to be relaxed,” Richard said.
He said the restrictions cost him his job because the company he was working for closed down due to a lack of business.
“You want to try to keep everybody healthy,” Richard said. “But the restrictions need to go toward the people that are more susceptible to it.”
Brandy said COVID is a risk but so is everyday life.
“Hopefully they will find a cure for it,” she said.
None of those interviewed said they thought Trump’s contracting COVID-19 would affect the outcome of the Nov. 3 election.
Richard Sawyer said he didn’t think the president’s diagnosis would have any effect on the election. He added that he was disappointed in this week’s presidential debate because it was all shouting and he wanted to hear policy proposals on COVID and the economy.
Rice said he, too, doesn’t think the president’s diagnosis is likely to affect the election. “I think people’s minds are already made up on who they are going to vote for,” he said.
White also said he doesn’t think Trump’s COVID diagnosis will affect the election.
“I think the election is going to be crooked either way,” he said. “It’s hard to believe anybody anymore.”