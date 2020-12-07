The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Economic Development Commission director is resigning next month to take a similar job in Henderson.
Christian Lockamy will be leaving Elizabeth City Jan. 6 to become economic development director with the Henderson-Vance County Economic Development Commission.
“I’m grateful for my time in Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County and appreciate the opportunity I’ve had to serve as your director of economic development,” Lockamy wrote in his resignation letter. “I’m extremely proud of our accomplishments and will be rooting for your future success.”
Newly elected Pasquotank Board of Commissioners Chairman Lloyd Griffin announced Lockamy’s departure at the end of Monday’s commissioners meeting. Griffin is also the current chairman of the Economic Development Commission.
“We have a (EDC) meeting on Wednesday and it is on the agenda to accept his resignation,” Griffin said. “We will put together a plan for advertising the position.”
Lockamy was hired to lead local economic development in October 2018. Prior to coming to Pasquotank, Lockamy was the acting economic development manager in Greenville.