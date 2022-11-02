Kevan Frazier, deputy Grand Master for the Grand Lodge of North Carolina, speaks at a Cornerstone Ceremony on the lawn of Eureka Lodge 317 A.F. & A.M, Saturday. The ceremony included the removal of the Lodge’s cornerstone, which contained a small metal box holding several Masonic traditional items, including a Maltese Cross. Lodge 317 is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year.
The cornerstone for Eureka Lodge 317 AF & AM is is seen on display during a Cornerstone Ceremony held Saturday afternoon in Elizabeth City. The Lodge, which is located at 218 S. Hughes Boulevard, is celebrating its 150 anniversary this year.
