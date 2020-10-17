Margene Curtice doesn’t usually go into playing a raffle thinking she’ll win.
But because of the smaller number of ticket holders in Elizabeth City Downtown Inc’s Downtown Digs Elizabeth City Raffle — ECDI’s goal was to sell 1,000 tickets and it sold 776 — she had a “funny feeling” she might just win.
Turns out that funny feeling was right.
Curtice, a longtime supporter of the downtown, received a call on Friday from ECDI Director Debbie Malenfant, informing her that she had won the agency’s first-ever raffle.
And as the winner, Curtice had the choice of taking either a rent-free apartment for a year at the Weatherly Lofts or the raffle’s cash prize of $15,000.
The value of the apartment free for a year was $23,600, which included a $5,000 decorating allowance and $2,400 that can be used toward the cost of utilities. But because Curtice already owns her own home, she decided to take the money.
Asked how she’ll spend the $15,000, Curtice said she hadn’t decided yet.
“Ordinarily I might take a trip, but because of COVID you can’t travel right now,” she said, noting she recently had close her own travel agency because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Curtice said she’ll likely spend the cash on some new furniture, some donations to “worthwhile organizations” in Elizabeth City, and then live on the rest.
“I’m so excited. I’m very, very excited,” she said Friday evening.
Malenfant said she was happy Curtice was the raffle’s winner.
“Margene has been a longtime supporter of downtown and has had a business presence in downtown for as long as I can remember,” she said. “She is an awesome person and we are excited that she is the winner of the Downtown Digs Elizabeth City Raffle.”
COVID put a strain on ECDI’s income to promote the downtown and proceeds from the raffle will be used to make up that shortfall.
“This was a creative partnership to raise money to help us fulfill our mission of revitalizing downtown Elizabeth City,” Malenfant said. “That runs the gamut of beautification, marketing and promotion, economic development, community events. Most of our community events are free.’’
Malenfant said the raffle raised about $38,000. With Curtice taking the cash option, ECDI’s net from the raffle will be $22,463.
“This was an international raffle,” Malenfant said. “This is not just an Elizabeth City downtown raffle.’’
The raffle tickets were sold as 2-for-1 for $100.
In addition to purchases from people in Pasquotank and surrounding counties, tickets were sold to individuals from several different states — including Florida, Arizona, Delaware, Virginia and South Carolina — and one ticket was even purchased by someone in Ireland.
Malenfant said the downtown area will benefit from the publicity generated from the raffle.
“The value of the promotional perspective, doing it with free living, was invaluable,” Malenfant said. “The dollars are great, but it was a super-great partnership with Weatherly Lofts. Weatherly Lofts are great community partners for downtown.”
Weatherly Lofts opened along the downtown waterfront in March and features 43 upscale units that occupy the space that once housed a former candy factory and a Chevrolet dealership in an adjacent building.
Weatherly Lofts was developed by J.D. Lewis Construction Management and the firm is now planning to convert the old Elizabeth City Middle School into approximately 70 market-rate apartments.
Malenfant has already asked JDL to partner on a similar raffle for the middle school project, which does not yet have a name. That project is expected to take up to 36 months to complete once construction begins.
“It would be great to do it on the front end where the winner could choose from multiple apartments,” Malenfant said. “This one (Weatherly) there was only one apartment left that they were graciously holding for us. I would love to do it again because that project (middle school) is super-exciting.”