New restaurants

City residents John and Lucretia Wilson plan to open a steak and seafood restaurant called Allecious in the former Oxena News Stand at 108 North McMorrine Street in downtown Elizabeth City. The couple hope to have the restaurant open next month or in early January.

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

A long vacant downtown building will soon be converted into a steak and seafood restaurant while another downtown business has changed hands.

