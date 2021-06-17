City Manager Montre Freeman’s search for the city’s next Community Development director ended where it started — at City Hall.
Freeman announced at Thursday’s Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. meeting that Kellen Long will take on the Community Development Department's top job after having worked in the city’s planning department for the last 2½ years.
Long, currently a Planner II in the department, will assume her new role on Tuesday. She will be paid $75,000 annually.
Long’s hiring was announced at the ECDI meeting because downtown Executive Director Deborah Malenfant had been serving as interim Community Development director since December.
Malenfant was named the interim director after former Community Development Director Carter Thompson was terminated in December after only 11 months on the job. Thompson made $78,000 annually.
Freeman started as city manager in January and he said Long’s work stood out as he researched city personnel before he officially started on the job.
Freeman said he became even more impressed with Long’s work over the last several months, adding that the Northeastern High School graduate is the right person for the job.
“I said, ‘Kellen, you are my person,’” Freeman said. “I looked at the work that she did before I got here and I watched the work she did after I got here and she does that work at a very high level of professionalism. I’m extremely excited to appoint her as director of community development.”
Long has served in several roles in the Community Development Department since December 2018. Most recently she was the lead staff person for all planning committees and boards. She has also served in lead project roles in many different areas including historic preservation, hazard mitigation, transportation, special and conditional use projects, and residential and commercial development.
Long said being familiar with the workings of the department will make the transition seamless. The city is currently seeking a replacement for her planner position.
“I worked up through the department instead of coming in from another location,” Long said. “I have that knowledge of our community partners and the general area.”
Before coming to the city, Long served a year as a lead grant coordinator through a partnership with the N.C. Department of Transportation and N.C. Division of Public Health for a region encompassing 15 counties in northeastern North Carolina.
After graduating from Northeastern, Long earned a degree in urban and regional planning with a minor in public administration from East Carolina University in 2017.
Malenfant told the ECDI board that she believes community development is the most important department in the city and that she will help Long during the transition before returning full-time as ECDI's executive director.
“I may need her (Malenfant) here and there as I move into my new role,” Long said.