Former Pasquotank NAACP president and longtime local civil rights activist Raymond Rivers died last week. He was 85.
“He was ahead of his time,” said Rivers’ son, Keith Rivers, current NAACP president. “He was always a community activist.”
Raymond Rivers came to Elizabeth City in the late 1950s to work at Davis Funeral Home. Over the years he started a number of businesses and nonprofit ventures.
“He has always believed in entrepreneurship,” Keith Rivers said. The younger Rivers noted his father ran a nightclub called the Bamboo Lounge, a gas station, and a cleaning business.
Beginning in the 1970s Rivers started nonprofits and secured grant funding for community programs that included training for early childhood teachers, day care centers, summer feeding programs.
Rivers was instrumental in starting a Black Boy Scout troop and an Explorer Post. He led voter registration efforts and led marches that pushed for S&R supermarkets to hire its first black store manager, Keith Rivers recalled.
Raymond Rivers would go on to serve for 15 years as president of the Pasquotank County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, leading the organization from the early 1990s through the mid-2000s.
Keith Rivers said his own activism is the result of lessons his father taught him from childhood.
“It’s just what happens when you live in an environment where you live standing up,” he said.
Raymond Rivers was also active in the push in the 1980s to create the ward system for Elizabeth City City Council elections. He never held elective office himself, though his wife Myrtle and son Kirk both served on the city council in Elizabeth City.
Keith Rivers recalled that his father had one leg amputated and had been “on his deathbed” before becoming president of the Pasquotank NAACP. The health scare made him more determined than ever to make a difference in the community, he said.
Even after losing his other leg his father continued to be active and drove a van, Keith Rivers said. Once he was on the way to Raleigh to attend an NAACP meeting and the van broke down. Rivers said his father got out of the van in his wheelchair and caught a ride the rest of the way.
Rivers said his father wanted to encourage other amputees and never let his own disability stop him from doing things he believed he should do.
He volunteered at nursing homes. He became an advocate for disability rights and encouraged people to live healthy and eat healthy, his son said.