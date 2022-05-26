When longtime pharmacist Paul A. Stevenson Sr. visited 2 Souls Wine Bar for lunch one afternoon, he looked around and wished the business's owners success.
“I hope you have as many good years here as I experienced,” he told the owners, according to his son, Dr. Paul Stevenson Jr.
Stevenson Sr. died May 17. He was 90 years old and the owner of Overman & Stevenson Pharmacy, which in 2019 closed after 94 years as a family business. The pharmacy was located at 512 E. Main Street, which is now home to the wine bar.
“He really enjoyed seeing what they’ve done with the space there,” Stevenson Jr. said, recalling their visit to 2 Souls.
Overman & Stevenson first opened in 1925 under the partnership of Paul A. Stevenson’s father, John, and another pharmacist named Harold Overman, Stevenson Jr. said. Overman died in the early 1960s but John Stevenson continued the business.
By 1962, Paul Stevenson Sr. had completed pharmacy school at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and had joined his father at the family business.
In 1984, Stevenson Jr.’s brother, Nick Stevenson, completed pharmacy school and joined his father at Overman & Stevenson, where the two worked for several years up till the business’s closing.
“There was one point when three generations of Stevensons were doing pharmacy there,” said Stevenson Jr., referring to his brother, father and grandfather.
Stevenson Jr., who is a doctor in Elizabeth City, said when he was growing up there were several independent pharmacists with locations in downtown Elizabeth City, including Todd’s Pharmacy, which also closed in recent years. In an age of retail pharmacy, there are fewer family-owned businesses, he said.
Stevenson Jr. said when Overman & Stevenson closed, they referred their customers to Todd’s Pharmacy, which then had two locations in Elizabeth City, including one on S. Poindexter Street, a third location in Camden and another in Moyock. Those locations closed in August 2021.
Jim Blount, pharmacist and owner of Blount’s Mutual Drugs in Edenton, is among the handful of remaining independent pharmacies in the region. Blount, who is 79, worked for Stevenson Sr. in the early 1960s when he started out in pharmacy, he said.
“They ran quite a professional operation,” Blount said of Overman & Stevenson.
At one time, Overman & Stevenson had a van that delivered orders around town and another courier who would deliver prescriptions by bicycle in the immediate downtown area, Blount said.
Blount, whose own family business has been in operation for 125 years, said Overman & Stevenson also was known for its cosmetic products. The pharmacy even employed a cosmetologist to assist customers.
Blount recalls when there were as many as five independent pharmacies in downtown Elizabeth City. Instead of competing, the businesses worked together. For example, he said, each Sunday only one of the pharmacies would remain open. The other four posted signs on their front doors telling customers which location they should visit if they needed prescriptions filled on Sunday.
Blount said the Stevensons were “quite influential” to his career.
According to his obituary, Paul A. Stevenson Sr. was a founding pharmacist of the Elizabeth City Pharmacy/Prescription Project and served on the boards of the Albemarle Regional Health Services and the Albemarle Hospital Foundation.
The Prescription Project helped provide residents who couldn’t afford their prescriptions with free medicine, Paul A. Stevenson Jr. said. Each Thursday, his father attended ARHS, where he and other project participants helped identify, label and distribute medicine to area residents.