The SOULS Ministry will have a little longer to find a permanent home for its community meals program thanks to Christ Episcopal Church and Pasquotank County.
SOULS — an acronym for Serving Others in Unity and Love — has served free meals to the area’s homeless and low-income residents every day for the past 14 years. For the last six years, SOULS volunteers have served those meals to anyone who shows up between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the band room of the former Elizabeth City Middle School on Elizabeth Street.
But starting Jan. 20 of next month, SOULS will have to serve its meals at an alternate site.
Pasquotank County, which owns the former school building that houses the SOULS meals site, has agreed to sell it to J.D. Lewis Construction Management for $420,000. JDL plans to invest $10 million converting the former school into a market-rate apartment complex that it’s calling Betsy Town Flats.
The deal was set to close on Jan. 7. But because SOULS has had trouble finding a new site for its kitchen, Pasquotank County officials worked with JDL to push the closing date back to Jan. 21, County Manager Sparty Hammett said.
“We did this because the SOULS program itself is valuable and necessary to our community,” Hammett said in an email. “The last thing we want to do is put a burden on the program and the organizations that are the backbone of it, especially during this time of year.”
The county has provided SOULS rent-free space at the former school for the past six years and plans to give the ministry $10,000 from the proceeds of the school sale to use for its operational needs.
“We’re very appreciative of what they’ve done for us,” said Rose Whitehurst, a nurse who has been SOULS volunteer coordinator since August 2020.
Whitehurst said Jennette Brothers has also agreed to provide temporary storage space for SOULS’ furniture and other equipment when it has to leave the band room. According to Whitehurst, SOULS has to be out of the former school by Jan. 20.
Thanks to Christ Episcopal Church, SOULS will have a temporary site to continue serving its meals. According to Whitehurst, the church’s vestry board recently voted to offer SOULS use of its fellowship hall through March. That will give SOULS another three months to look for a new permanent site.
“We are very thankful and grateful,” Whitehurst said. “They’ve always been very supportive of this ministry, and were very quick to step in and give us an emergency place.”
Whitehurst said it’s her understanding Christ Episcopal was among the original churches that helped start SOULS 14 years ago when the ministry first began by passing out free sandwiches. The ministry serves about 30 people each night, more — up to 40-45 — during the coldest months.
Since then, the ministry has taken on the responsibility of meeting other needs. Besides the nightly meals, SOULS also passes out clothing items like shoes, socks and gloves to anyone who needs them, and has provided nights in local motels for homeless people during the coldest months.
Although the delayed departure from the school band room and three-month use of Christ Episcopal’s fellowship hall will help, Whitehurst said it doesn’t solve SOUL’s long-term need for a permanent home now that it’s having to leave the former school.
Whitehurst said she has been working on trying to find a site for SOULS to continue its meals program since Hammett first informed her that the school building was being sold. She and Hammett remember differently the exact date Whitehurst was told SOULS would have to vacate the school.
Hammett said in his email that he’s had discussions with Whitehurst about SOULS having to vacate the school building “for over a year” and gave her an official date of Jan. 6 on Aug. 18. He noted that was an additional four months from original date of Sept. 17.
“I’m disappointed to learn she is stating otherwise, especially since we have done our best to assist them through this transition,” Hammett said. “I don’t know what else we could’ve done.”
Hammett said the county doesn’t have any space that would meet SOULS’ needs.
Whitehurst acknowledges Hammett and she have been talking about SOULS having to move for over a year. She also acknowledges Hammett called her some months ago and told her “it was looking like January” when SOULS would have to move out. But she claims Hammett had also given her other possible dates “every two to three months.” He didn’t give her the specific date of Jan. 6 “until 10 days ago,” she said on Tuesday of this week.
“He didn’t call me. I called him to tell him we had gotten our 501(3)© status and he told me, ‘I need to tell you Jan. 6’ (is the date SOULS has to move out),” she said. “I said, “Jan. 6?”
“I’m not trying to beat him up, but facts are facts,” Whitehurst continued. “He could have given me a final date in August.”
Whitehurst said she “doesn’t want to dwell” on the dispute because Hammett helped delay SOULS’ move and “got us the storage space.” She also said the back-and-forth doesn’t “change anything” about SOULS’ current predicament.
She said she has reached out to local officials, churches and private businesses about helping SOULS find a new permanent home but so far, with the exception of Christ Episcopal’s offer of its fellowship hall for three months, nothing has worked out.
“I was thinking that since we have had support for so long, we could continue to get support,” Whitehurst said. “But so far no door has opened for us.”
Qualifying for 501(3)© status does help because it will allow SOULS to accept tax-exempt donations it can put toward finding a new permeant building.
Whitehurst noted SOULS will likely use the $10,000 it’s getting from the county from the school building’s sale to put toward rent or utilities — things it never had to worry about before at the former school.
“We’ve never had to pay rent but moving forward we may have to,” Whitehurst said. “That’s why our priority is going to be securing a brick-and-mortar space.”
Whitehurst is hoping SOULS’ new non-profit status will help attract monetary donations. She’s also planning to apply for several charitable grant programs; several she mentioned were the Elizabeth City Foundation and the Sentara Cares Foundation. She’s also seeking help from the public. Anyone who would like to help can mail a contribution to SOULS at P.O. Box 1533, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.