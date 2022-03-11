The new operator of the Meads Pool hopes to have the facility open sometime in May.
The pool has been closed the last two years but Walter Copeland has signed a lease agreement with Pasquotank to reopen the county-owned pool this summer.
Copeland, an Elizabeth City firefighter, is leasing the Alton E. Meads Recreation Center for $1 a year and as part of the lease agreement the county is providing him $5,228 for cleanup and repair costs.
“It’s been sitting for quite a while and a lot of folks were asking about it,” Copeland said. “I thought it was a good opportunity to open the pool to the public again.”
The money from the county is just for supplies to repair and clean up the pool and its grounds, which have been vandalized the last two years.
Copeland and several family members will provide the labor to get the pool back open. Copeland is also a general contractor when he is not working at the fire department.
“It needs a lot of work just to the building,” Copeland said. “The county is providing the money for the visible repairs and that is a great help. I am providing all the labor. It’s really half-price because I am not charging them labor.”
Copeland said the former operator of the facility told him the pool was winterized at the end of the 2019 season and shouldn’t take long to get ready.
Hopefully that will be the case, Copeland said.
“We are just hoping when we turn the power on that all that stuff still works,” Copeland said.
Copeland said he plans to sell season passes to the pool that would be for both individuals and families. He said he hasn’t determined yet prices for season passes or daily rates.
“The month of May it may be just open to season passes,” Copeland said. “Then June 1, which is according to the contract, it must be open to the public.”
Once school is out for the summer the plan is to have the pool open seven days a week.
“I believe that is what has been done in the past,” Copeland said. “There are still a lot of unknowns that we have to get ironed out.”
Copeland said another priority is hiring lifeguards and people to staff the snack bar. He said the “Snack Shack” will probably offer soft drinks, chips, candy and microwavable pizzas, hamburgers and cheeseburgers.
“I have someone ready that will teach the lifeguard classes for us,” Copeland said.
The Meads family, who built and originally operated the pool, donated it to Pasquotank County in 2001. In 2009 and 2010, the county closed the pool as part of a number of budget cuts. The county then leased the pool to operator Carl Ralph until 2019.
The pool was closed in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and again last summer after Ralph and the county couldn’t reach agreement on a new lease.
Copeland noted that an article about the pool’s reopening posted on The Daily Advance’s Facebook page earlier this week had been shared 99 times with 90 likes.
“As long as we have all those people, we will be in good shape,” Copeland said.
Copeland is also a certified scuba and public safety diver instructor. He plans to offer dive classes at the pool.
“With all the hurdles we have had with COVID it will give me a place to do my in-pool scuba classes before I take them to open water,” he said.