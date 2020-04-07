MANTEO — "The Lost Colony," North Carolina's storied outdoor drama based on the first English settlers in North America, will not be performed this summer, a victim of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The Roanoke Island Historical Association’s Board of Directors has canceled the 83rd season of the outdoor production which is performed nightly at the Waterside Theatre on Roanoke Island, the group said in a press release on Tuesday.
According to the RIHA board, this is the first cancellation of Paul Green's famous play since 1944 in World War II and comes as a result of ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 virus. The board said it did not want to risk the safety of ticket buyers or the play's cast, crew, staff and volunteers. It said it made the decision after close contact with state and county officials, determining it was the best course of action given the ongoing outbreak.
“Several times throughout our storied history, the community has rallied around 'The Lost Colony,'" RIHA board Chairman Kevin Bradley said. "Whether it was to help repair storm damage as a result of hurricanes or devastation caused by fire, every time the local community has stepped up and helped the 'Colony' recover. We feel this is the appropriate time for 'The Lost Colony' to take a step back and to return the favor and rally around the community that has done so much for us."
Bradley noted the COVID-19 pandemic has created "created difficult times where difficult decisions are required."
“This certainly was a difficult decision for our Board of Directors to make, but I believe it’s the correct one in light of what our community is facing,” he said.
Written by Paul Green, "The Lost Colony" outdoor drama is considered the "grandfather" of all outdoor dramas. It's produced by the Roanoke Island Historical Association, a nonprofit organization.
All tickets purchased for this season’s performances will be eligible for a full refund or can be applied to 2021 performances, the RIHA board said in its press release. For more information, contact "The Lost Colony" office at 252-473-2127 or visit its website at www.thelostcolony.org.