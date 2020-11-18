Operation Christmas Child is in full swing and by Monday, organizers hope to collect 9,000 shoeboxes filled with Christmas gifts for needy children around the world.
That’s according to Pat Mouton, who is leading this year’s central donation drop-off hub at Evangelical Methodist Church.
“We’re shooting for 9,000 total from the region,” Mouton said during a break in the packing in Evangelical’s fellowship hall Tuesday.
Operation Christmas Child is an annual event sponsored by Samaritan’s Purse in Charlotte. The benefit collects shoebox-sized boxes filled with items that are then shipped to needy children around the world at Christmas.
Mouton’s region includes eight churches from Manteo to Barco and as far south as Plymouth. Each church is collecting gift boxes and delivering them to Evangelical Methodist, where Mouton and other volunteers pack them into larger boxes. Next Wednesday, volunteers will load the boxes onto a truck from Old Dominion Freight Line, which will deliver the boxes to Samaritan’s Purse.
On Monday, the first day of packing, Mouton and other volunteers packed 514 shoeboxes filled with dolls, stuffed animals, coloring books, crayons, pencils and notebooks and other items small enough to fit in the box.
One church dropped off 168 filled boxes it had collected, and another dropped off 120 boxes, Mouton said. She was still in the process of packing boxes Tuesday and did not have a final number of the day’s tally.
The COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult to attract volunteers to help fill the larger boxes, Mouton said. In past years, she would normally have between five and six volunteers helping her.
“But we’re still getting boxes,” she said, of people donating to the cause. “When you help a child, it does something to you.”
Samaritan’s Purse includes recommendations on how to donate to Operation Christmas Child and what items to put in the boxes at its website, sarmaritanspurse.org. Items should be purchased for boys and girls according to the following age groups: 2-4, 5-9 and 10-14. Items that are not acceptable include toothpaste, gum, food, liquids and lotions.
Donors can also build a gift box online at samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/buildonline.
In Elizabeth City, filled gift boxes can be dropped off at Evangelical Methodist Church, located at 820 Old Okisko Road, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. today and Friday; from noon to 3 p.m. on Thursday; from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday; from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday and from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday.