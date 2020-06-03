MOYOCK — God bless you!
That phrase was uttered often to Currituck officials at the Crawford Volunteer Fire Department Wednesday morning as they distributed 80 $25 Food Lion gift cards to county residents affected financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county distributed a total of 160 gift cards Wednesday, with 80 residents also picking up Food Lion cards at the Lower Currituck Fire Station in Grandy. More gift cards will be distributed to residents of Knotts Island and Corolla.
The county’s distribution of Food Lion gift cards was the culmination of “Operation Love Thy Neighbor,” a county effort to help citizens who’ve either lost a job, had their hours reduced or been affected some other way financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local residents and businesses donated the money to buy the gift cards, which can be used to buy anything at Food Lion except tobacco or alcohol products.
“This is what community is all about, coming together and helping people that are in need,” said County Manager Ben Stikeleather, who helped distribute the cards in Moyock. “The world is different today and our elected officials decided to get this organized and put it together.”
Stikeleather praised county staff for helping organize and coordinate the Operation Love Thy Neighbor project so quickly.
“We look forward to continuing to do this type of program to support the community,” he said. “We had some big donations, and we had some small donations. It took the whole community.’’
A steady stream of county residents from all walks of life drove through the parking lot of the Crawford fire department until the last gift card was given out. People started lining up 45 minutes before the scheduled start time at 9:30 a.m.
A single mother from Moyock, who is also part-time college student, said she appreciated the help from her fellow county residents. She is employed in the hospitality industry and was let go from her job when restaurants were limited to takeout and delivery March 17.
Restaurants were allowed to reopen May 15 at 50-percent capacity but the woman, who asked not to be identified, said she has not yet returned to work.
Unemployment figures released Wednesday show that Currituck’s unemployment rate went from 4.2 percent in March to a whopping 13.4-percent in May. That figure does not include people who live in Currituck but work in Virginia.
“This will be a big help, and I appreciate it,” the woman said. “I finally got my first unemployment check about two weeks ago, but that went to pay rent, utilities.”
County Commissioners Mary “Kitty” Etheridge and Selina Jarvis spearheaded the Operation Love Thy Neighbor effort along with staff from the county’s Department of Social Services.
County residents also received a packet from the Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension that included budget-friendly recipe cards, vegetable seeds and planting guides and at-home activities for youth. The Crawford VFD also handed out toy fire helmets and coloring books to children.
“We just wanted to help people and we are grateful to the people who made contributions that enabled us to purchase the gift cards,” said Etheridge, who helped with the effort in Moyock.
Residents also started lining up in Grandy early. Jarvis said the distribution of gift cards there was both “heart-breaking and heart-warming.”
“Everybody that received a card was so grateful, thankful and very kind,” Jarvis said. “It broke my heart when we ran out of gift cards. I wish we could do more because there is such a great need. I’m hoping that people will continue to give and maybe we can do another distribution at a later date.”