Currituck County Manager Ben Stikeleather hands a $25 Food Lion gift card to a county resident at the Crawford Volunteer Fire Station in Moyock, Wednesday. Currituck county officials handed out 160 Food Lion gift cards to county residents who’ve been financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic during the event county officials called “Operation Love Thy Neighbor.” The county plans to distribute additional gift cards to residents of Knotts Island and Corolla.