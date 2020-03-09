A local environmental advocacy group wants residents to “Love Your River.”
That’s the name of an event in April that organizers hope raises awareness of the key role the Pasquotank River and surrounding waterways play in the lives of Albemarle residents.
The Love Your River event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 18 in locations along the downtown waterfront.
Presented by Green Saves Green, the free family activities will include boat rides on the river, paddling, live music and exhibits and tours of the Amazon Wind Farm US East, according to an event flyer.
“It’s going to be a really big fun day of activities on the water,” said Nita Coleman, of the event. “I think it’s going to be super special.”
Coleman is a member of Green Saves Green, the same group that helps coordinate that area’s Litter Sweep campaign.
Love Your River activities will stretch from the green at Museum of the Albemarle to across the Charles Creek bridge, where boat rides and other fun will take place. A few of the scheduled live performances include Dos Gringos, Shannah Boone, the Center Players, Holly and Molly, Bland Simpson and the Elizabeth City State University Performance Band.
The Love Your River event is being supported by nearly 100 sponsors and donors, including several businesses. Organizations and agencies, such as the Edenton National Fish Hatchery, the North Carolina Aquarium, the ECSU Planetarium and U.S. Coast Guard, will host exhibits and outdoor displays, according to Green Saves Green.
Local school students also are participating in the Love Your River writing and art contests.
The Pasquotank River and its connecting waterways are a major part of what makes living in the Albemarle unique, Coleman said.
“We think our rivers make us special,” she said. “They’re woven into our way of life.”
People enjoy the river as a source for transportation, boating, fishing and other recreational activities, she said.
While Green Saves Green has been concerned about litter that winds up in the river, lately the river has come under attack from a new threat: cyanobacteria, also known as bluegreen algae. Last summer, accumulations of the troublesome algae, known as algal blooms, appeared in several locations along the river, including Charles Creek.
Coleman said Saturday that she was pleased with news last week that Pasquotank County is seeking $200,000 from the state Legislature to help combat cyanobacteria, which contain chloroplasts that allow it to conduct photosynthesis, the process by which sunlight is converted to energy.
To learn more about Green Saves Green, visit the organization’s website at greensavesgreen.org.