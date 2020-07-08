Some parts of the Pasquotank-Camden area could see up to more than 2 inches of rainfall from storms expected today and Thursday.
Christy Saunders, Pasquotank-Camden emergency management coordinator, said a low pressure system over eastern South Carolina is expected to slowly track up the North Carolina coast through Thursday night.
The area has already seen a few scattered showers today ahead of the low. More showers and storms are anticipated this afternoon and tonight as well as on Thursday, she said.
While rainfall should be between less than an inch and 1.25 inches, some areas could see as much as 2 or more inches, prompting some flooding concerns, Sanders said.
While the strongest winds from the low pressure system are expected to remain offshore, the area could see gusts of 20-25 mph on Thursday, she said.