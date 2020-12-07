HERTFORD — Water customers in Hertford are reporting both low water pressure and service outages following the shutdown of the town's water treatment plant.
Customers were being strongly urged to conserve water whenever possible, a press release from the town said Monday.
Customers were also advised to boil all water used for consumption — drinking, making ice, teeth-brushing, dish washing and food preparation — or to use bottled water when service is restored.
That's because periods of low or no water pressure increases the potential for bacteria to be introduced into a water distribution system.
Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water, the town said.