CURRITUCK — J.P. Knapp Early College High School's interim principal is no longer an interim.
Christian Lowe was announced as the school's new principal in a press release on Friday. Lowe, an assistant principal at the school since 2022, had been the school's interim principal since February.
"Mr. Lowe has an outstanding reputation as a supportive and motivational leader, operating daily with a positive growth mindset and encouraging the same in others," the district said in a press release announcing Lowe's hiring. "He has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to the Spartan community and looks forward to building upon the early college principles and promoting the success of all students.
According to a release, a school-based committee at Knapp helped district administrators interview Lowe and other candidates for the principal's job.
Lowe began his career as an educator in 2005 as a math teacher in the Dare County Schools. He joined the Currituck County Schools in 2019, teaching precalculus and NC Math 3 at Knapp before moving into the assistant principal's role.
Lowe earned a bachelor of science degree in mathematics from Salisbury University and a master's of arts degree in educational leadership from Queens University of Charlotte.