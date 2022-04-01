A curious raccoon is being blamed for the early morning power outage that caused more than 4,600 electric customers in southern Pasquotank County to wake up in the dark Friday.
Bonita Harris, a spokeswoman for Dominion Energy, said the outage happened at 5:45 a.m. after a raccoon somehow got into a Dominion electric substation in Pasquotank and bridged itself between two pieces of high-voltage equipment.
"The shock blew a transformer, caused the power outage and knocked him on top of a circuit breaker," Harris said.
According to Harris, the outage knocked out power to 2,735 Dominion Energy customers and another 1,900 customers served by Albemarle Electric Membership Corp. Dominion delivers power to AEMC at two points in southern Pasquotank that were affected by the outage, one in Weeksville, the other in the Nixonton/Halls Creek area.
When a Dominion crew was dispatched to repair the outage, they found the racoon still on top of the circuit breaker "barely moving," Harris said.
"Our substation manager prodded him with a stick and was pleasantly surprised that it jumped down and ran out of the station," she said.
All customers affected by the outage had their power restored by 7:31 a.m.
Harris said it's not uncommon for animals to be the cause of outages.
"Little creatures can be a big headache for utilities," she said. "Squirrels, birds, raccoons, snakes may be attracted to the humming of the equipment or the warmth, or they just think it’s a good place to hide."
"We install animal guards in places where there’s a likelihood of animals getting in, but sometimes they still find ways," Harris continued. "Our crew went out and installed more today."
She said Dominion crews usually know outages are the handiwork of an animal because the animal doesn't survive the incident. That didn't happen on Friday, however. Harris said the "lucky racoon" survived its encounter with the high-voltage equipment.