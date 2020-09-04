CURRITUCK — Matthew Lutz has been named superintendent of the Currituck County Schools.
The approximately three-year contract the Currituck Board of Education approved with Lutz Thursday night runs through June 30, 2023.
Board member Will Crodick cast the lone dissenting vote against hiring Lutz, who had been serving as interim superintendent since the departure of former Superintendent Mark Stefanik this spring.
Crodick said he has been impressed with Lutz's work and character but believes the board did not properly follow its own procedures during the superintendent search that led to Lutz's selection.
Board Chairwoman Karen Etheridge made the motion to hire Lutz. She praised Lutz's leadership in a statement released Friday.
“In his short tenure as interim superintendent, Dr. Lutz has faced some pretty daunting challenges, most notably COVID-19 and the reopening of schools,” Etheridge said. “We look forward to benefiting from his guidance and leadership as our district strives to help every student reach their potential.”
Board member Janet Rose also commended Lutz's leadership.
“Dr. Lutz has jumped into a frying pan in the middle of a pandemic,” Rose said. “He has done a stellar job of keeping us informed. He has done everything that I have asked him to do.”
Crodick agreed that Lutz has communicated well with the board, provided good insight and is a good person.
But Crodick said he believes the board did not follow its policies and procedures correctly.
“The board didn't follow the rules,” Crodick said. “We make them up as we go along.”
Crodick said he specifically objected to the fact the board had agreed to an interview process and then changed the timeline after receiving 23 applications.
“This has nothing to do with Dr. Lutz,” Crodick added.
During public comment at Thursday's meeting, Robert Griffin said the initial timeline was updated after numerous applications were received. He said the public might not have known about the timeline update but that he believes it was sent to all board members.
Griffin congratulated Lutz "on being the best of those numerous candidates."
Before Lutz was named interim superintendent, he had served as assistant superintendent for elementary education. He also had been principal at Shawboro Elementary School and Currituck County Middle School.
Lutz has 25 years of experience in public education, including more than 17 years as an administrator. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees from Duquesne University and a doctorate in educational leadership from Ashland University.
He has taught high school history, coached basketball and been a state-level advocate for public education.