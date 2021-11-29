Weather Alert

...INCREASED FIRE DANGER ACROSS NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA FROM 10 AM THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... Southwest winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts around 25 mph and minimum relative humidity values between 25 and 30 percent will result in an increased fire danger over northeast North Carolina from midday through the afternoon hours. The state of North Carolina has issued a state wide burn ban. Thus, outdoor burning is prohibited.