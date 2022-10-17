Retired J.P. Knapp Early College educators Chuck Martin (left) and Donna Corbo discuss their research into the 1892 murder of Maggie Sanderlin and lynching of Joe Barco in Camden County as they look at online resources in a classroom at the school, Thursday.
CURRITUCK — Retired Currituck educators Chuck Martin and Donna Corbo sensed right away that the murder of Maggie Sanderlin and lynching of Joe Barco in neighboring Camden County was an important lesson in the history of America and the region.
What they gradually realized, though, was that it also is an intriguing mystery that would so captivate their attention that they continue to research the incident more than three years after first learning about the killings.
Martin, who retired from J.P. Knapp Early College as an English and social studies teacher in 2021, and Corbo, who retired as the school’s media specialist the same year, began looking into the murder and lynching in spring 2019 as Martin was preparing a lesson about lynching in connection with his teaching of Ernest J. Gaines’ novel, “A Lesson Before Dying.”
Corbo explained that in her role as media specialist she used to go into classrooms to co-teach some lessons. She helped with the lesson on lynching, and part of what she and Martin wanted to do was include information about a lynching that had occurred locally.
They didn’t come across anything in Currituck, but Martin did come across an online reference to the 1892 lynching of Joe Barco in the aftermath of the slaying of Maggie Sanderlin.
Martin said most of his students at Knapp were white, and he thought it was important for them to understand lynching’s role in the history of the country and region.
Lynching was used as a way to intimidate Black people from the Civil War through the 1930s and even later, Martin noted.
“I thought it was important for (students) to know this,” he said.
Corbo and Martin began looking for people around Camden who might have heard about the incident and be able to shed more light on what had occurred.
“At first we couldn’t find anyone around here who knew about it,” Martin said.
Later they learned that Camden historians and Camden Heritage Museum volunteers Brian Forehand and Alex Leary did have some familiarity with the incident — and some documents related to it.
After reviewing the museum’s copy of the coroner’s jury report on the lynching, it became clear that there were significant unanswered questions about what had really happened, Martin said.
Martin said he and Corbo began to wonder whether they might be able to prove through their research that Barco was innocent. He added that the lynching was an atrocity in any case, since Barco never had an opportunity to tell his side of the story and there was no trial of the facts in court.
But the possibility — and what gradually seemed to be even the probability — that Barco had not murdered Sanderlin began to draw Martin and Corbo into ever-deeper research.
Martin said he hopes publishing what they have found so far may spur someone to come forward who has a note in a family Bible, an entry from a century-old journal — something that might shed some light on the case and perhaps connect some dots.
“We’re not done with it and we still are looking,” Martin said.
Much of Corbo’s research into Sanderlin’s murder and Barco’s lynching has focused on the genealogies of the two families involved.
“I do a lot of research,” said Corbo, who has a doctorate in instructional leadership and noted that a great deal of research goes into the preparation of a dissertation. “I like to do research. It intrigues me.”
One anomaly she kept coming across was that Maggie Sanderlin frequently was identified in newspaper reports as “Mrs. Frank Sanderlin” when her husband’s name actually was Mark.
A breakthrough of sorts came just a couple of months ago when they found an obituary for someone in the Barco family. Through that obituary they were able to connect with a recent J.P. Knapp alumnus who is descended from a close relative of Joe Barco. Barco did not have any direct descendants because he was still a very young man when he died.
Martin and Corbo’s research also found that Sanderlin’s aunt, who raised her and was a witness at her wedding, lived on the farm next to the farm where Barco lived. Maggie Sanderlin and Joe Barco essentially had been next door neighbors, and “they knew each other,” Corbo said.
Corbo shares Martin’s belief that students today need to know about this particular incident and other lynchings that took place in 19th and 20th century America.
“When we first started talking about it, we thought the kids now need to know about this,” Cprbp said. “This happened more than a hundred years ago but it is such a grave injustice. We wanted to bring this to the attention of the public.
“It’s part of our history,” she added. “It’s a bad part of our history but we need to learn from it.”