...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and central, east
central, eastern, north central, south central and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
CURRITUCK — Sherry Lynn, administrative assistant for the Currituck Center of NC Cooperative Extension, has been promoted to Northeast District Extension administrative associate.
In her new role, Lynn will prove administrative support to Extension centers in 22 counties throughout northeastern North Carolina, according to a press release from the Currituck Extension center.
Since starting her career with the Currituck Extension center in 2008, Lynn has received numerous awards, including the statewide Administrative Professional of Excellence; the Distinguished Service Award; various communication and marketing awards; the Northeast District Administrative Professional of the Year; and the Dr. Russell and Mrs. Connie King Extension Program Award.
“Sherry Lynn has been the backbone of our staff for the duration of her employment here,” Currituck Extension Director Cameron Lowe said in the release. “While we are sad that she is leaving her position in Currituck, we are immensely proud of her recent promotion and excited for the enhanced support that she will provide to our entire district.”
Lynn said she had “been blessed” to work for Currituck Extension the past 14 years.
“I look forward to continuing to assist them in my new role where I believe I can make a larger, more positive impact throughout the district and state,” she said.
Applications are currently being accepted for the administrative assistant position at the Currituck Extension center.