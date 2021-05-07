Several months ago, Mid-Atlantic Christian University alumni and other donors were called on to “rise up.”
Those who rose to the challenge saw the results of their contributions while attending the groundbreaking for a new campus cafeteria, Friday. MACU is using $550,000 raised so far in its “Rise Up” capital campaign to fund construction of the new cafeteria. Officials hope the campaign raises as much as $1.5M to support construction of the cafeteria and renovations to Heritage Hall.
MACU is building the new cafeteria after the roof over Heritage Hall, which housed the original cafeteria, collapsed in September.
No one was injured in the incident. Portions of Heritage Hall that were salvageable are being renovated for continued use as classroom and office space.
Originally scheduled to be held outside at the site of the new cafeteria, MACU officials moved Friday’s ceremony inside to the campus chapel over concerns of rain.
Since September, First United Methodist Church has allowed MACU cafeteria workers to use its kitchen to prepare meals for the students.
In attendance were MACU President John Maurice and other school administrators, plus Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County officials, students, faculty and alumni.
Maurice, who addressed the audience from behind a row of four, shiny gold shovels, spoke about the “rich legacy” of learning and the “great opportunities” MACU has provided its alumni. Many people’s lives have been enriched during their time as students at MACU, said Maurice, who is 1978 MACU graduate.
“God has done some amazing things here,” Maurice said, adding he is looking forward to seeing that good work continue. “We’re excited about the future. We are excited about what God will do.”
The Rev. Greg Hand, who is chairman of MACU’s Board of Trustees and a 1984 MACU graduate, also spoke briefly.
“Those buildings are part of our heritage as alumni,” Hand said, referring to Heritage Hall and the new cafeteria building. “We’ve been looking forward to this for a long time.”
The new cafeteria is being built on a lot at Poindexter and Cypress streets across Poindexter from the main campus. The lot also is the site where the Elizabeth City Fire Department held a controlled burn of an old house back in December.
Representing the company that is constructing the new cafeteria building on Friday was Greg Trematore, with the firm Church Development Services.
Trematore said he was humbled to be part of MACU’s campus improvement projects.
“I’m excited to see what God has planned for this school,” he said, before adding that people will be pleased when the new cafeteria is finished. “I think you guys are going to be pretty happy with what you see.”
After the ceremony, Christopher Bell, MACU’s director of advancement, said the Rise Up capital campaign has been a success, considering it only began about eight months ago.
“It defies logic, really,” he said.