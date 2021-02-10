Mid-Atlantic Christian University is responding to the growing interest in esports by developing an esports team and launching a new degree program in esports administration.
Studies show that in the past year the esports industry has grown nearly 200 percent, said Kevin Larsen, MACU’s vice president for academic affairs.
The esports team and new degree program are both part of an effort by MACU to recruit new students who are interested in the field.
The esports and gaming concentration within the university’s business administration major is one of three new concentrations in that major that will be offered starting this fall. The other two are professional sales and supply chain management.
MACU business administration students currently choose from these concentrations: organizational leadership, sport management, global business marketing, human resource management, or public administration.
Larsen explained that the new concentrations in business administration are being offered through MACU’s participation in the Lower Cost Models Consortium, which MACU joined in December.
LCMC on its official website describes its program as “a four-year on-campus degree, plus virtual instruction from experts in high-demand fields.”The three new concentrations consist of four courses each, which are accessed through the consortium.
“Over the past couple of years we have done a lot with athletics,” Larsen said.
That has yielded additional students for MACU and also has shown that the university also needs to offer something of interest to students who might not be involved in “physical” sports but enjoy video games, he said.
Both the esports team and the new degree in esports administration may help with recruitment of new students, Larsen said.