Mid-Atlantic Christian University hopes to begin construction in the coming months on new classroom and cafeteria buildings following demolition of two severely damaged sections of Heritage Hall.
East Coast Demolition recently demolished the center section of Heritage Hall and the 10,000 square feet or so closest to Poindexter Street. The company expects to finish removing debris from the site today.
The center section of Heritage Hall collapsed Sept. 5 while crews were installing new roof tiles. No injuries were reported in the incident.
A 10,000-square-foot original section of Heritage Hall that remains structurally sound is being preserved. That building, about a third of the square footage of the original Heritage Hall complex, was the first building in the complex to be erected. Heritage Hall was built in the 1960s in three phases and housed the campus cafeteria, classrooms, counseling center and some faculty offices.
“That section that is remaining has been gutted,” MACU President John Maurice said Thursday.
A remodeling of the space will add some faculty offices — with the goal of locating all faculty offices within the building — and bring the building into compliance with both the Americans with Disabilities Act and current building codes. The counseling center will remain within the original section of Heritage Hall.
A new building will be erected in place of the demolished structure. Unlike the previous building it will not be tied into the original section of Heritage Hall.
“We’ll build back two-story,” Maurice said. The new building will contain state-of-the-art classrooms and labs for biology, chemistry and physics.
The main entrance to the new building, which also will house some offices, will be on Poindexter Street.
MACU’s Rise Up campaign plans to raise $1.5 million to pay for the new construction. Maurice said the university does not yet know what the insurance settlement for the building collapse will be but hopes to find out soon.
Maurice also hopes construction of both the new classroom building and the new dining hall will be able to start sometime later this spring. Both projects will probably proceed simultaneously and take about nine months to complete, he said.
MACU anticipates it being the 2022-23 academic year before the new buildings can be occupied, according to Maurice.
Plans call for the new dining hall to be a steel building with a bricked exterior. It will be located facing Poindexter Street, across from the Harold C. Turner dormitory.
Oakley Collier architects of Rocky Mount are designing the new structures for MACU.
University officials are contemplating opening the new dining hall on Sundays for an after-church Sunday brunch, Maurice said. Revenue from that new service could help offset some of the cost of the new building, he said.