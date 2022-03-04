On Feb. 24, at 2:30 a.m., John Murphy and his family were awakened at their home in Odessa, Ukraine by the sounds of rocket explosions and artillery fire.
The Russian invasion of the country where they were ministering for the Lord, threatened for weeks, was finally underway.
Grabbing their documents, John, his wife, Ira, and their two children — 14-year-old Stefan and 12-year-old Charleze — went to the bus station, only to find hundreds of other people trying to secure seats also.
Normally a trip to Moldova would only take about four hours. This trip took four times as long and was frightening: Several times they witnessed an array of armored vehicles including tanks, rocket launchers and troop carriers, going past them.
After 16 hours of travel, often moving just inches at a time, their bus finally crossed the border into Moldova.
While out of harm’s way, their ordeal still wasn’t over. Due to the influx of refugees there wasn’t any gas or housing available.
For John, the situation was far different from any he had ever encountered. Born in Sweet Valley, Pennsylvania, in 1980, John graduated from what was then Roanoke Bible College in 1992 and went on to earn his master’s degree in Apologetics from Cincinnati Bible College in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1994.
After deciding to minister overseas, John went to Ukraine in 1994 where he ministered in Kharkov and Simferopol before moving to Odessa in 2003 to start a church. He would meet Iryna Shehebeytenko, a native of the Crimea, and they would marry on Oct. 6, 2001.
Fortunately for John and his family, our granddaughter Alissa is married to a man, Evgheni Storoja, who was born in Moldova. From their home in New Jersey, Evgheni was able to contact a cousin, Vadim, who still lives in Moldovia.
Vadim met John and his family and helped them with some food and then took them to a bus station. They got the last four seats on a minibus headed to Iasi, Romania.
Vadim’s family had offered John and his family a place to stay. However, they were concerned that because Moldova isn’t a NATO country, it wouldn’t be safe to stay there.
In Iasi they were finally able to find a small hotel and rest after more than 25 hours of travel. The next day, a Sunday, they were able to purchase clothes and other necessities. They had left Odessa with only the clothes on their back.
On Monday they took a 6½-hour train ride to Bucharest, the capital of Romania, where they were able to find help at a Salvation Army Refugee Center. They were able to purchase tickets for a flight to the US that departed some time Wednesday. They hoped to arrive in Richmond, Virginia either on Thursday or Friday.
While John would be safe and back in his native country, his and his family’s world was completely upended. Their home, car, church family, children’s friends and school were all back in Odessa.
Because they had nothing, our daughter, Debbie Hudgins, set up a Fundly.com page for her brother and his family. It has been absolutely amazing to see how quickly people have responded to help them. A church in Richmond, Virginia, has offered them a 3-bedroom home, rent-free, for as long as they need it.
Just a day after their escape John was getting texts from neighbors indicating that there were lines in supermarkets out the door in Odessa. No bread or gasoline was available. Some people were living in underground bunkers.
While many would consider this a tragedy, John and Ira are encouraged by the news they are getting from friends in Odessa. A number of the church members have indicated that people they had tried to talk to about the Lord and showed no interest are now asking questions, requesting a Bible, and some have already indicated an interest in being baptized.
John and his family may have lost all of their worldly possessions but they have treasures stored up in heaven due to their faithfulness in serving the Lord for so many years.
Editor’s note: To contribute to the John Murphy family, go to https://fundly.com/help-ukrainian-mission-family-get-to-safety?ft_src=email_share_mobile/.