Grace Minter said her experience as a student teacher in the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools taught her the importance of recognizing each child has individual abilities and interests.
“I love small group instruction because you get to know the kids on a more individual level,” Minter said. “You get to talk with them more individually.”
Minter, who taught second-graders at J.C. Sawyer Elementary School this past spring while completing her degree at Mid-Atlantic Christian University, was recently recognized as the statewide Student Teacher of the Year by the North Carolina Association of Colleges and Teacher Educators.
Minter currently works as a braille education teacher at the Governor Morehead School in Raleigh, teaching students in grades 2-12.
Chelsea Swyers, a second-grade teacher at J.C. Sawyer Elementary who was Minter’s supervising teacher beginning in September 2019, said small group instruction is one of Minter’s talents.
Minter planned and carried out interesting small group lessons, Swyers recalled.
“I learned a lot from her,” Swyers said. “She excelled in small group instruction. She just fit into the classroom so well.”
In nominating her for the statewide award, Minter’s other mentors had many positive things to say about her skills.
Beth Strecker, director of teacher education at MACU, wrote of Minter: “She exhibits the qualities of an excellent teacher: strength of character, compassion for others, and a hard work ethic. She has a strong passion for reading and has a natural ability to connect with others.”
Swyers, who also served as Minter’s clinical educator at J.C. Sawyer Elementary School, said Minter is “driven, innovative, and a dedicated teacher who creates lasting relationships with her students.” She was a “dynamic and passionate member” of the classroom, according to Swyers.
Elizabeth Reid, one of Minter’s professors and a volunteer in the classroom where she interned, stated that she was “impressed with (Minter’s) integrity, her work ethic, and her ability to bond with her students.” She also praised Minter’s “deep concern for the progress of all students” saying Minter “was particularly drawn to ensuring that poor performers had equal access to opportunities for making progress.”
Swyers noted that her students learned how to adopt to meeting Minter’s needs in the classroom as well: Minter is visually impaired and brought her leader dog, Stormy, with her into the classroom.
Minter said the students in Swyers’ classroom learned the rules for leader dogs, such as not to treat them as pets. They also helped other students at the school understand and respect those rules as well, she said.
“They were good little advocates for me,” Minter said. “I think it was a good learning experience for them.”
Minter said when she arrived at MACU she was not sure what career path she wanted to pursue. She credits Cheryl Luton, a former director of teacher education, with helping her understand that blindness isn’t an obstacle to a career in the classroom.
For Swyers, who has been teaching at J.C. Sawyer Elementary for five years, working with Minter was her first experience supervising a student-teacher in the classroom.
“We both learned a lot,” Swyers said. “It was really great for the kids because they were able to learn from another teacher in the classroom. She was a phenomenal teacher and she will go on to do great things.”
For being named Student Teacher of the Year, Minter received a certificate and cash award at the 38th annual NCACTE Teacher Education Forum in Raleigh on Sept. 24.