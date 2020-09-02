Some 3,000 North Carolina college students have tested positive for COVID-19 since campuses reopened across the state last month, including 10 at Elizabeth City State University.
But none of those cases have been reported at Mid-Atlantic Christian University.
MACU President John Maurice said two students had relatives who tested positive for COVID-19 and those students were quarantined and monitored for a few days. However, both tested negative for coronavirus, he said.
Maurice said one of the main things MACU is doing to curb the spread coronavirus is to limit the number of people in each classroom. Only two classes have more than 25 people and those classes are being taught in the gym and the chapel in order to enable social distancing, he said.
Students are doing self-checks of temperature using thermometers that are located in dorms.
Around campus there are many stations for hand sanitizing, and masks are readily available, according to Maurice.
Students are doing a great job remembering to wear masks, Maurice said.
“They have been very compliant,” Maurice said. “We continually just reinforce it.”
Maurice said social distancing, mask wearing and hand washing were mentioned in the MACU chapel service last Thursday.
MACU officials are hopeful that what they are doing will continue to work.
“I hope we don’t have any situations like some of those large universities are having that would shut us down,” Maurice said. “And I think the students want to stay. They got enough of being home when we had to send them home in March. They want to be here and I think that’s one reason they are being so compliant.”
Maurice was referring to the large outbreaks at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, N.C. State University and East Carolina University. The three universities have reported a combined 2,439 COVID-19 cases. The remaining 49 public and private colleges and universities in the state have reported a combined 550 cases, The Associated Press reported.
Of the 10 student cases reported at ECSU, only three remained active as of Tuesday afternoon. One of two staff cases at ECSU remained active as of Tuesday.