It’s not often that eating in a school cafeteria is a cause for celebration.
But when you’ve had to eat meals in the lobby of a dormitory for the past two years, as students at Mid-Atlantic Christian University have, cafeteria dining is definitely a step up.
Students at MACU on Tuesday enjoyed their first lunch in the university’s brand-new Mustang Cafe at Alligood Commons.
Senior Jajour Lambert from Prince George, Virginia, said he was glad to be dining in the new cafeteria after two years of waiting for the facility to be built.
“It’s been a long time and it feels good,” he said of sitting down at a table with friends to enjoy the first meal in the new cafeteria.
Lambert said eating together as a student body will enhance the sense of community on campus.
Sara Shepherd, MACU’s vice president of finance, said in brief remarks at a dedication ceremony Tuesday that she hopes the new cafeteria brings back a sense of community to the campus.
MACU President John Maurice said at the ceremony that a lot of people had worked on the cafeteria project, but Shepherd was the person who really had carried the load. He said no one was probably more disappointed than she was that the cafeteria wasn’t quite ready to welcome students when they first arrived on campus this fall.
“What a happy gathering this is today as we eat our first meal together here in Alligood Commons,” Maurice said.
The building was named Alligood Commons in honor of Phillip Alligood and in memory of his late wife, Ora Jane Alligood.
Phillip Alligood retired seven years ago from full-time work at MACU, formerly known as Roanoke Bible College, after 50 years. However, he has continued to mow the grass on the campus since his retirement.
Alligood’s wife, Ora Jane, retired from MACU after a 38-year career that included teaching English classes and managing the cafeteria.
Phillip Alligood made brief remarks on the patio in front of the building just before students, faculty, staff and a few guests entered the new cafeteria to dine there for the first time.
“I have been very blessed,” he said.
Alligood said he has always viewed his work mowing the grass at MACU as a ministry.
Alligood noted that most people will not attend a class at MACU or hear members of the staff preach, but they might drive by and see the campus during the course of their day.
“If the campus doesn’t look good, they get a bad impression,” he said.
Alligood encouraged students to seek God’s guidance pursuing their life’s work.
“I believe he will bless you in the same way if you will put him first in your life,” he said.
Maurice noted that Tuesday marked the two-year-and-one-day anniversary since the roof collapsed at Heritage Hall, which housed the university’s previous cafeteria.
“Thank God we did not lose a student that day,” Maurice said. “No one was injured and no one was killed.”
Maurice said he also thanks God for the generosity of First United Methodist Church, which allowed food to be cooked in its kitchen and taken to MACU to be served to students.
The new cafeteria drew high marks from students.
Senior Alex Miller from Tampa, Florida, had a clear sense of what he was enjoying most about the new cafeteria.
“Two words: pizza bar,” Miller said. “The pizza bar is where I’m going to be living. I’m going to eat a lot of pizza. I’m going to eat some pizza right now.”
And sure enough, with that he lifted a slice to his mouth.
Sophomore Ethan Sheppard from Greensboro said students gathered in small groups during meals last year, but the new cafeteria will allow the student body as a whole to eat together.
“It’s a bigger area and people can get together in large groups,” Sheppard said.
Michaella Mainello, a sophomore from South Mills, said she was glad to be eating a meal in the new facility.
“I feel like it’s really great,” Mainello said. “Now everybody can eat together.”
Real plates and metal forks are also a nice touch, she said.
Elizabeth City Mayor Kirk Rivers attended the dedication ceremony and remarked that the new building is a great addition to the city.