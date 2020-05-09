Face-to-face instruction and other normal operations are slated to resume at Mid-Atlantic Christian University in August.
Orientation week for new students is scheduled for the week of Aug. 10 and regular fall semester courses are scheduled to begin Aug. 17.
“It is exciting to think about having our students and employees back on campus, creating a Christian atmosphere of teaching and learning,” said MACU President John Maurice.
Students and staff should expect changes because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, however.
“The planning and execution for that return will be done with the safety and security of everyone in mind,” Maurice said. “While it is our intention to conduct teaching and learning on campus, the traditional setting for some courses may be altered as the need for social distancing continues.”
Last week, Maurice launched what MACU is calling the “MustangsRBack” planning and execution team. The group will look at all aspects of campus operations before students and staff return, including classroom teaching, residential life, food service, tutoring, wellness, employee accommodations and others.
“There are still many unknowns regarding this pandemic, but we are trying to be pro-active in identifying potential scenarios and solutions that will impact our ability to operate a residential campus in the fall,” said Kevin Larsen, MACU’s vice president for academic affairs.
Maurice said MACU will continue to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health organizations as planning for the fall semester continues.
“I am confident that our MustangsRBack team will come up with a plan that provides a safe environment to teach, learn, and live on campus, recognizing that we will need to make some special accommodations for those individuals who may need them,” he said.
Maurice said the decisions have been made with the utmost care and consideration.
“Mid-Atlantic Christian University understands the seriousness and profound impact of this decision upon our MACU family,” he said. “Our first consideration is the safety and health of our campus community, but we also have an obligation to support the ongoing global effort to stop the proliferation of the coronavirus.”
Maurice said the private, Christian-based campus continues to put “our faith and determination in the sovereign Lord who upholds and sustains us by his power and love.”