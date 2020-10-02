Mid-Atlantic Christian University has reported an outbreak of COVID-19 in which a staff member and 17 students have tested for the virus.
MACU President John Maurice said Friday that the university is working with Albemarle Regional Health Services in its response to the outbreak. There are no plans to close the university, he said.
He said the outbreak was reported after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus. Contact tracing identified a number of people who had close contact with the employee without protective gear.
Students identified in the exposure will remain in quarantine for 14 days from the time of their contact with the employee. Students who test positive for the virus have to remain in isolation for 10 days after the end of their symptoms, according to Maurice.
“We have a quarantine floor,” he said.
Some students have gone home to quarantine, Maurice said, “which we did not encourage but we can’t hold them here.”
Meanwhile, ARHS reported Friday that a 32nd resident of Hertford County has died from COVID-19. ARHS said the person was over 65 and died of complications from COVID-19. The person’s death is not connected to any existing outbreak of the virus at a congregate living facility, ARHS said.
The death was the 91st related to the coronavirus in the eight-county region.
The COVID-19 case count in ARHS’ eight-county region grew to 3,154 cases — an increase of 173 cases since a week ago. The number of active cases fell to 270 cases — a decrease of more than 100 since a week ago.
Chowan County, which had 108 active cases, and Pasquotank County, which had 81 active cases, had the bulk of the active cases. No other county had more than 36 on Friday.
The number of persons in the eight counties who’ve recovered from the virus, meanwhile, rose to 2,793 — an increase of 273 in a week.
Although MACU serves only one meal on Saturdays, Maurice said the university will make sure quarantined students get two meals delivered on Saturdays and Sundays since they aren’t supposed to leave campus.
MACU continues to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Maurice said.
“We’re certainly adhering to the masks, hand sanitizer and things that we had been doing,” he said.
MACU’s second eight-week session of the fall begins Monday and students will have the opportunity to take classes online if they wish. Students can participate online either from home or from their dorm room.
In a statement posted on the MACU homepage, Maurice cited the New Testament as a guide for taking appropriate precautions to slow the spread of the virus.
“This is a great opportunity to practice selflessness,” Maurice said. “This is a great opportunity to model Jesus. The Apostle Paul in Philippians 2 teaches us that Jesus chose to forgo certain rights and privileges of deity for the sake of becoming human. The university is asking for a similar mentality. The needs of others must be made a priority over personal rights and comforts.”