Both Mid-Atlantic Christian University and College of The Albemarle announced measures Friday designed to lower the risk of a potential COVID-19 outbreak on their campuses.
MACU closed its campus on Friday, advising students not to come back from spring break until Monday, April 13. Classes will then resume on Tuesday, April 14. Faculty and staff will report to work as normal on Monday, the university said.
“Mid-Atlantic understands the seriousness and profound impact of this decision upon everyone,” MACU President John Maurice said in a press release. “The primary consideration is the safety and health of our campus community, but we also have an obligation to support the ongoing global effort to stop the proliferation of the cononavirus.”
MACU students needing to retrieve items from their dorm room may do so, but only with prior approval or notice to dorm parents, MACU’s vice president for student life, or the university’s student life director, MACU’s press release states. Students who need housing accommodations before April 14 can make an appeal in writing to the vice president for student life. But services and amenities on campus will be limited, the university said.
COA plans to remain open for classes but said in a press release it will impose new restrictions to “help mitigate the spread of this virus” to its four campuses.
The college has canceled or postponed all events on campus through April 30. Events after April 30 will be evaluated in the coming weeks, the college said.
The college also has canceled all non-essential travel for both COA employees and students through April 30. That includes all previously scheduled trips, conferences and meetings, the college said.
To practice “social distancing,” the college is also recommending that through April 30, meetings that don’t have to be held in person be conducted either online or by phone.
Also beginning Monday, March 23, all COA courses that can be delivered online will be moved online. For programs requiring hands-on instruction such as labs, instructors will exercise social distancing measures, the college said. Instructors will spend next week communicating with students about how classes will be held online as well as the schedules for those needing to attend in-person classes.
COA students will be able to use the college’s Academic Support Center, testing center and labs as they prepare for online instruction, the college said. Students who lack adequate online capabilities at home will have access to designated computer labs on campus.
MACU also plans to move its classes to an online format on Wednesday, the university said. Students will receive directions on how to access online classes by the end of the day on Tuesday.
The university has also canceled all sports activities and events until after April 14. That includes the 72nd annual Alumni Homecoming Rally, which had been set for Thursday and Friday of next week. In addition, an open house scheduled for 200 high school students has been rescheduled to April 25.
While COA’s four campuses will remain open, the college said its leadership plans to communicate daily “to discuss the best decisions for the health and well-being” of students and employees. COA urged students and employees to “remain flexible,” noting the virus is a “fluid and rapidly evolving situation.”
The college said it plans to provide regular updates on its website and will use its Regroup Emergency Notification system as needed.
MACU also encouraged students to continue to monitor their MACU email for updates.