Mid-Atlantic Christian University has adopted a schedule for fall 2020 that packs two semesters’ worth of courses into the 3½-month period between August and students’ Thanksgiving break.
MACU President John Maurice said Wednesday the schedule change was mainly a response to COVID-19. He said the private university is hoping to get students to their winter break ahead of a possible second wave of the highly contagious coronavirus.
But Maurice also said if the format works well MACU may implement it on a regular basis.
A memo to students from Kevin W. Larsen, MACU’s vice president for academic affairs, explained that the fall semester will begin Aug. 10 and most courses will last eight weeks. MACU plans to hold two sessions of eight weeks each — effectively two semesters in about the time it takes for one semester in a traditional year.
Half of the courses will be offered in the first eight weeks of the term and the remainder will be offered in the second eight weeks, according to Larsen.
Maurice said if the format works well MACU might adopt it permanently because it has advantages for student retention and recruitment.
Asked if students would be able to earn a bachelor’s degree in two years under the new format, Maurice said it might be possible. Doing so would be challenging, however, because of the complexities of course sequencing and scheduling, he said.
But it certainly would be realistic to think students could complete a four-year degree in three years, he said.
Larsen told students “we are doing our best to make life ‘normal’ but there are some things we can’t avoid.
“Because of all the uncertainties associated with the virus it is critical that we try to create an environment that allows as much flexibility as possible,” Larsen continued.
One change, he said, affects MACU’s academic calendar.
Under those changes, new students will move into campus housing on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Returning students will be able to move in on Sunday, Aug. 9, after 2 p.m.
In addition, there will be no fall break, the two 8-week sessions will run back to back, and the semester will be over just before Thanksgiving.
“Final exams will occur prior to Thanksgiving,” Larsen’s memo explained. “When you go home at Thanksgiving you will remain home until the start of the spring semester in 2021.”
Larsen emailed a copy of the new fall calendar to students and reminded them in an accompanying email to monitor their MACU email regularly.
College of The Albemarle, meanwhile, remains on schedule to begin its fall classes on Aug. 17, COA President Jack Bagwell said this week. If there are any changes to courses requiring face-to-face interaction they will be announced next month, he said.
“Our hope is that we will be able to continue with face-to-face instruction in the fall, adhering to the guidelines provided by the N.C. Community College System office and the governor,” Bagwell said.