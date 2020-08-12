The 24 graduates at Mid-Atlantic Christian University may not have been able to walk across a stage on Saturday but they still got the VIP treatment.
Because MACU’s mascot is the Mustang, each graduate was transported in a Ford Mustang convertible to the center of campus where they received their diploma.
The Chrome Ponies, a local Ford Mustang club, and other Mustang-driving volunteers, helped make the ceremony possible.
The event was an alternative to a traditional commencement ceremony at MACU because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to the 24 graduates who received their diplomas Saturday, 13 had already picked up their diplomas prior to the ceremony. Three students completed the Professional Christian Ministries certificate during the 2019-20 academic year.
One of those who took the ceremonial ride in a Mustang was Talethia Alexander.
Alexander, who is from Kannapolis, said she decided to attend MACU primarily because of the university’s basketball program. She played basketball for the Mustangs for four years.
“I also saw it was a great Christian environment,” she said.
Alexander plans to earn a master’s degree and work as a social worker.
Although she missed being able to participate in a traditional commencement ceremony, Alexander said the drive-through event was an enjoyable alternative.
“It’s still a blessing to be able to do something like this because many students don’t have an opportunity to have any ceremony,” Alexander said. “So it’s definitely a blessing.”
Alyssa Stanley of Galax, Virginia, majored in business administration with a concentration in organizational leadership, and now is working in the financial aid office at MACU.
She had wanted to attend a Christian university. She said she had always planned to go to Liberty University but then chose MACU after learning about the school at a college fair at her high school.
“This definitely was more of a fit for me,” Stanley said. The friendly, family-like environment at MACU really appealed to her, she said.
Stanley said she had a great experience at MACU.
“I have really grown and been taught so many things inside a classroom and out,” Stanley said.
It’s exciting to now work at the place where she got her own education, she said.
Colin Cunningham of Eden majored in sports management. He was looking for a place to play basketball and also liked MACU’s Christian environment.
He grew up in church and learned about MACU from his grandmother, who had a friend who worked at the university, Cunningham explained. When he visited the campus he was impressed with the people he met, he said.
Cunningham played on MACU’s basketball team for four years and the golf team for two years.
While at MACU he grew up, became a man and made friends for life, he said.
His family has a clothing brand that’s headquartered in his hometown and he plans to work in management in the family business, he said.
“Its a good place to grow spiritually as well as get an education,” Cunningham said, referring to MACU.
Cunningham said he grew in all aspects of his faith while at MACU. Even though he grew up in church he learned a great deal about the Bible from his MACU courses, he said.
Ryan Kelley of Reidsville was a youth and family ministry major.
Kelley said MACU was recommended to him by a member of his home church, Reidsville Christian Church. He visited MACU and fell in love with the beauty of the campus and the family-like environment.
“It has been incredible,” Kelley said. “It’s a great place to mature and grow. It’s a great place to get an education and to grow in your relationship with Christ as well.”
Kelley has taken a position as youth pastor of a church in Johnson City, Tennessee.
The work has been going great, he said, adding he got excellent preparation for ministry at MACU.
COVID-19 has presented a number of challenges in youth ministry but he has still been able to reach out to students through technology and creative ministries, he said.
“It’s definitely a challenge,” Kelley said.