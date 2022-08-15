Incoming freshman Gio Mendez of Lakeland, Florida stands near the student life center on the campus of Mid-Atlantic Christian University Monday afternoon. Mendez, a baseball pitcher, said he’s looking forward to playing for the Mustangs next spring.
Mid-Atlantic Christian University welcomed about 30 freshmen to campus Monday with expectations that this fall’s total enrollment will be between 142 and 145 students.
MACU President John Maurice said that total includes 11 students in the university’s extension program in Rwanda.
Working with Rwanda Challenge, which is a Christian mission organization founded by 1976 MACU graduate Frank Reynolds, MACU is educating pastors for churches in Rwanda. Faculty also are helping students in the Central African nation become proficient in both English and computers, and have set up a computer lab for Rwandan students.
“That’s a ‘Kingdom labor,’” Maurice said, explaining that the university does not make money on its Rwanda outreach.
One of the new freshman on campus Monday was Gio Mendez from Lakeland, Florida, who said he opted to attend the private, Christian-based university mainly to play baseball. A pitcher, Mendez said he is looking forward to playing for the Mustangs next spring.
Mendez said his high school team didn’t make a deep playoff run so he’s hoping to experience that with the Mustangs.
“It’s very cozy,” Mendez said of the MACU campus. He said he is looking forward to his time here, including possibly doing some kayaking and other activities on the Pasquotank River which passes next to the campus.
Mendez, who is majoring in business marketing, said he hopes to own and operate his own gym after graduating from MACU.
Junior Dylan Hardison from Jamesville is a resident assistant on the second floor of Harold C. Turner Hall. The Biblical studies major plans to become a full-time preacher and said he is looking forward to taking the expository preaching class this year with Bane Angles, a religion professor at the university.
Hardison said he also is looking forward to dining in the new cafeteria on campus.
“We are all extremely excited,” Hardison said. “It has been a little rough just being in the first floor lobby (of Presley Hall)” for meals during the past couple of years.
Maurice previously said the lobby in Pearl Presley dorm has been used as a dining area for students since the roof collapsed in the previous cafeteria building on Sept. 5, 2020, while crews were installing new roof tiles.
For the past couple of years, only a small number of students could eat at the tables in the dorm’s lobby at one time, Maurice said. Many students in fact ended up picking meals up and taking them back to their rooms, he said.
Maurice said the new cafeteria, which can seat 250-300 people, should be ready to serve meals by next week.
Hardison said resident assistants at MACU helped him come out of his shell, and he looks forward to helping students in the same way now that he’s serving as one.
“I’m looking forward to being a spiritual leader on campus,” Hardison said.
MACU also welcomes a new professor of Biblical studies this year, Josiah Peeler. Maurice said Peeler holds degrees from Abilene Christian University and Oxford University, and a doctorate from the University of Edinburgh in Scotland.
Maurice said he and the university’s library director will be traveling to Cincinnati this week to accept the donation of Jack Cottrell’s personal library to MACU. Maurice described Cottrell as one of the premier theologians in the Christian Church.