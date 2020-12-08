HERTFORD — A major transmission line for Piedmont Natural Gas ruptured Tuesday morning during construction at the Wynne Fork Road bridge, prompting an evacuation of nearby residences.
According to the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office, portions of U.S. Highway 17 were closed, and several businesses near the gas leak were shut down. Hertford police Chief Dennis Brown said the businesses reopened around noon.
Brown said no injuries were reported and only a small number of people had to be evacuated from the area near the gas leak.
An emergency shelter was set up the Perquimans County Recreation Center on Granby Street. It was not clear if any residents went to the shelter.
Traffic on U.S. Highway 17 through Hertford was temporarily redirected before the highway reopened around noon.
Officials with Piedmont Gas are on the way to assess the damage, the sheriff's office said.