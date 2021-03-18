Seventy-five percent of the participants in a virtual community meeting Tuesday night on Pasquotank’s proposed Northern Community Park in Newland voiced support for the project.
Pasquotank commissioners voted earlier this year to approve a proposal to buy a 51-acre site off U.S. Highway 158 for the park. The site most recently was the former Morgans Corner Pulling Park, which closed in December 2017.
Tuesday’s Zoom meeting was held as part of the county’s effort to get a state grant that would help finance half the property’s $612,000 purchase price.
Following a presentation by County Manager Sparty Hammett and then a question-and-answer session, 31 of the 41 participants, or 75 percent, polled supported building the park at its proposed location. Ten voted against the proposed park while six of the 47 people who logged into the virtual event did not vote.
The county, however, has scheduled a second public meeting on the park for Tuesday. The in-person event will be held at 5 p.m. in Courtroom A at the Pasquotank County Courthouse.
That meeting came about after commissioners heard opposition to the park from several people during Monday’s Board of Commissioners meeting. One particular concern was that some people in Newland would not be able to take part in this week’s virtual meeting.
Hammett said during the virtual meeting that county commissioners have been exploring adding a park in the northern part of the county for several years. Three years ago, the county received a petition signed by more than 300 Newland residents asking for a park.
“Newland is a growing part of Pasquotank County, but existing recreational facilities are limited and not accessible enough,” Hammett said during Tuesday’s virtual meeting. “The Pasquotank County Board of Commissioners is listening and supports a new northern park. When this park happens, your grassroots effort will be the reason why.”
Commissioner Charles Jordan, who was elected to the board as an at-large member in 2018, has lived in Newland for over 20 years and said residents there have been asking for a park “for a long, long time.”
“I was encouraged because it seems that there are people that are really interested in having a park here,” Jordan said of the support received at the virtual meeting. “We are always going to have some that are not interested.”
Jordan said he feels optimistic about the park getting commissioners’ approval going into Tuesday’s meeting.
“As long as people get out and support it, it will have some positive results,” he said.
If Pasquotank is awarded the grant and purchases the property, the county will hire a consultant to develop a “park master plan” to determine what amenities would be included in the park.
That plan would likely be broken into two phases, with the first possibly including a walking trail, picnic pavilion, rest rooms, playground equipment and a sports field.
After fielding several questions about park features, Hammett said community input will help determine park amenities.
“The county will engage the public in the master plan process before finalizing park features,” Hammett said. “During this public comment period we can also discuss setbacks that would meet the public’s needs. There are a lot of things we can look at in terms of developing the park. There will be a lot more community dialogue going forward.’’
The county has already committed $600,000 to the project but half that amount will be used to purchase the land if the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant is awarded.
The county will seek additional grant money to help fund construction of the park.
“The development may take a few years depending on any additional grants we would win,” Hammett said. “Our commitment is that the park will serve the community for many years to come.”
Three acres in the park would be designated for a public safety substation that would increase emergency response times in Newland, Hammett said. The substation would have a separate entrance and exit from the park.
“That would be EMS, sheriff and potentially fire as well,” Hammett said. “That would be as needed based upon future needs. That could be five years down the road, it could be longer.”