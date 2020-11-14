Looser COVID-19 restrictions, building renovations, staff training and ancient Chinese lore converged to enable Pier 17 Seafood and Bar to open Thursday.
The restaurant is located at the corner of Ehringhaus Street and Halstead Boulevard in the former Golden Corral building.
Hang Huang, who owns and operates the popular Noodle Man restaurant in Virginia, is the owner and operator of Elizabeth City’s newest seafood restaurant that specializes in Cajun seafood dishes, boiled seafood, and Asian cuisine featuring hand-pulled noodles.
Huang said in a previous interview that Pier 17 also will also serve fried seafood and roasted oysters, and will have a full bar. Gumbo and etouffee will be among the Cajun offerings. The traditional Louisiana sandwiches known as “po’ boys” also are expected to be on the menu.
Pier 17 will employ a popular element of Noodle Man: the glass-encased “noodle house” where employees make fresh Asian-style noodles in full view of diners. Huang explained that the hand-pulled noodles are made fresh when a customer orders a noodle dish such as stir fry noodles or an Asian-style soup bowl.
The restaurant originally was slated to open this past spring but the opening was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition, Huang said renovations took a bit longer than expected and he had to spend significant time training employees.
“A lot of the people have never worked in this type of restaurant before,” Huang said. “We’ve got a lot of new people working here.”
Pier 17 currently has 40 employees. Most are part-time but there is a full-time manager and some full-time kitchen staff.
Huang said there was another factor that went into his selection of Thursday as his opening day.
“The ancient Chinese calendar says this is a good day for opening a business,” he said. “I hope that today is my good luck day.”
Although the restaurant is designed to seat 300, seating capacity is currently limited because of social distancing guidelines related to the COVID pandemic.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. The restaurant will stay open until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.