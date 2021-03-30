On Tuesday, March 30, Makiia Slade would have turned 10 years old. Her family invited the community and threw a party befitting their angel during the perfect evening in Colonial Park on the downtown Edenton waterfront.
Makiia was killed, and her mother, Shatory Slade injured, on July 24, 2020, when someone in a passing vehicle shot into the Slades’ vehicle as they traveled on U.S. 17 South, near the West Queen Street interchange.
The birthday party doubled as a way to thank the community for its support.
After the incident, various individuals and groups supported Makiia Slade’s family by hosting fundraisers and vigils, making ribbons, and participating in boat flotillas and motorcycle rallies. The family still keeps in contact with many of those supporters. The Community Day is their way of thanking them.
“It’s an effort to thank the community for its love and support,” Shatory Slade said in an earlier interview.
Members of the Edenton Police Department and Chowan County Sheriff’s Office were among those attending Community Day. The Sheriff’s Office and local division of the State Bureau of Investigations still is investigating the incident.
“I just wish someone would step forward,” said Sheriff Edward “Scooter” Basnight during Community Day. “I think this is awesome, but I wish someone would step forward.”
“It’s been too long. We need some more information. We really do,” he said. “But I’m glad to see this happening and she’s not being forgotten.”
Activities scheduled to be included were bounce houses, face-painting, balloon animals and other activities for children. Free hot dogs and hamburgers were also available.
Also present was the family’s new food truck, Kiia’s Way. At the event, family members wore different colored shirts, with the truck’s logo — which features Makiia in a rainbow-colored tutu with a spatula in her hand — on the front and their nicknames on the back.
Makiia Slade was very passionate about food, like the rest of her family. In fact, the food truck was something Shatory Slade and her three sisters had wanted to do for a while.
“She was really getting into it,” Slade said of her daughter’s love of food. “Cooking has always been a big part of our family.”
The family hopes the food truck will help keep the case in the public eye. They plan to use proceeds from the food truck sales to fund a dance scholarship (Makiia loved to dance) and another one for John A. Holmes High School students interested in pursuing a career in criminal justice.
More than $15,000 in reward money has been offered for tips that lead to the arrest and conviction of a suspect in the case.
Chowan County Sherrif’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigations are asking anyone information on the case, to call the Chowan Sheriff’s Office at 252-482-8484 or the SBI at 919-662-4500. The Crime Stoppers Tip Line can be reached at 252-482-5100.
The sisters said tips left with the law enforcement agencies are anonymous.
“Someone has to know something. If you know anything, just say something,” the sisters said.