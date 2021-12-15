christmas bands feature

The Northeastern and Pasquotank County high school bands perform a piece of music from the movie “Polar Express” during a free, 45-minute Christmas concert at College of The Albemarle’s Performing Arts Center, Monday evening. Nick Stanley, the band director for Pasquotank High, is seen conducting. Stanley and NHS band director Monte Griffin shared time as conductors.

Making a joyful sound

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance